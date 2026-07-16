Veterans First program launched to end veteran homelessness in Simcoe County

MIDHURST, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The County of Simcoe and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH) today launched Veterans First, a program to end veteran homelessness in Simcoe County, recognizing that those who served their country deserve stable housing and support when they need it most.

The Veterans First project is receiving $465,000 over the next year from the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund (HRIF) – a $45 million federal initiative led by CAEH to fund innovative projects that rapidly and measurably reduce homelessness in communities across the country. The CAEH delivers the HRIF as part of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

The partnership between the County of Simcoe and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, supported by the Government of Canada, aims to end veteran homelessness by helping local Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP veterans who are experiencing homelessness to move into and maintain permanent housing over the next 12 months.

Key components of this program include a dedicated team of Intensive Case Managers to work with individual veterans, a Landlord Liaison to expand housing access, adaptive funding to remove barriers, and enhanced use of Quality By-Name Data to measure results in a timely manner and support the flow of veterans into housing.

Veterans will receive focused services, including trauma-informed care, benefit navigation, and community supports to ensure long-term housing stability and improved well-being. Case Managers will support developing personalized service plans focused on achieving and maintaining housing, enhancing life skills, improving health and mental health outcomes, increasing income stability, fostering social inclusion, and connecting veterans to community and veteran-specific resources.

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"Veterans make significant sacrifices to serve Canada and deserve access to safe and stable housing. Funding from the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund will help connect Veterans in Simcoe County with care and resources, tailored to their unique experiences, to aid in the search for a place to call home."

- The Honourable Minister Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"When Canadians answer the call to serve, they make extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of our country. Backed by a $465,000 federal investment through the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund, the Veterans First initiative demonstrates what is possible when communities, organizations and governments work together to support Veterans. We commend the County of Simcoe and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness for their leadership and partnership in helping Veterans access stable housing and the support they need to build brighter futures."

- The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We know this new program will deliver the critical support veterans need and have earned through their service to Canada. These brave men and women put their communities and their country first. Now it is our responsibility to stand with them. This new Veterans First program reflects our commitment to helping our veterans with more supports, when they need it the most."

- Warden Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe

"The Veterans First program is built around a clear, achievable goal: make veteran homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in Simcoe County. We're proud that the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund is helping get the right team, quality data, and proven approaches in place to make this bold commitment a reality."

- Tim Richter, CEO, Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness

"The CFB Borden community, including the CAF Transition Centre (Borden) is proud to work alongside the County of Simcoe and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness on an initiative that connects veterans with the housing and supports they need to build stability after service. This program is about creating stability, connection and a pathway forward for veterans when they need it most. We are proud to see this program launched here at CFB Borden and to be part of a community committed to supporting those who served."

- Colonel Melissa Ramessar, Commander, CFB Borden & Military Personnel Generation Training Group

About the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund (HRIF)

The Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund (HRIF) provides financial support for innovative community projects aimed at achieving measurable reductions in homelessness. HRIF is led by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness and funded as part of the federal government's commitment to Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, as announced in Budget 2024.

About the County of Simcoe

County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.

About the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH) leads a national movement of individuals, organizations, and communities working together to end homelessness in Canada. This includes working directly with more than 60 communities, including Simcoe County, to prevent and end homelessness.

SOURCE Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH)

Media Inquiries: Andrea Walasek, Public Relations Consultant, County of Simcoe, Service Simcoe, 249-535-3511 (mobile), [email protected]; Jarrah Hodge, Communications Lead, Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, 613-294-7572 (mobile), [email protected]; Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, Email: [email protected]