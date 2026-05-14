Verve Senior Living is named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - May 14th, 2026 Verve Senior Living won its initial Best Managed award in 2023 and has successfully retained its status, becoming a Gold Standard winner in 2026.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

"Earning a place on Canada's Best Managed Companies list for the 4th consecutive year reflects our unwavering commitment to investing in our people -- the heart of our success." emphasizes David Bird, President and CEO of Verve Senior Living. "From our innovative 90‑day move‑in program to our renewed IDEAS initiative and this year's leadership conference, our teams continue to elevate resident experiences through integrity, collaboration, flexibility, empathy, and a passion for excellence. These values are the building blocks that make achievements like this possible."

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"Over the past year, companies such as Verve Senior Living have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem by demonstrating a strong commitment to strategic transformation, talent and workforce development, and technological and business adaptability."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies.

Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

About Verve Senior Living (www.Verveseniorliving.com)

Verve Senior Living is the senior living brand operated by Diversicare Canada Management Services Co., Inc., a proudly Canadian company who in 2027, will be celebrating 50 years of service excellence in retirement residences and continuum of care communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. We create "Resident-Centric" environments where our seniors are inspired to experience fulfillment.

For more information, please contact: www.verveseniorliving.com

SOURCE Verve Senior Living

Sheri Brown • Director of Sales & Marketing, Western Canada • 604-209-4027• [email protected] • verveseniorliving.com; Linda Tittel • Director of Sales & Marketing, Eastern Canada • 416-400-0577• [email protected] • verveseniorliving.com; Jennifer Nicoll • Director of Sales & Marketing, Eastern Canada • 437-352-9455 • [email protected] • verveseniorliving.com