Verve Senior Living has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Verve Senior Living was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. To attain the designation, eligible companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

David Bird, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verve Senior Living stated "the entire team at Verve is thrilled to be receiving this award! We strive to constantly improve in achieving our vision of creating resident centric environments where our seniors are inspired to experience fulfilment, whatever that means to them. This recognition is a wonderful reminder to all of our team members that their efforts are recognized and appreciated. I am proud to work with such a great group of caring and dedicated individuals."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The achievement of this recognition, on our very first submission, speaks to the long history at Verve/Diversicare of focusing on continuous quality improvement, dating back to the first quality committee being formed in 1991. Our company was recognized for many years by the National Quality Institute (now Excellence Canada) with their Gold Trophy in Quality and multiple Order of Excellence in Quality awards. This latest award as a Canada's Best Managed Company continues Verve's award-winning history and acknowledges the experience, expertise, innovation and commitment of our team members & leaders. Our company is always looking to make the experience not only positive for our Residents, but also for all other stakeholders through constantly reviewing, monitoring and learning from previous experiences.

With the wisdom developed over decades and by working with the seniors we serve; Verve has been able to develop and build some of the best Retirement Residences in Canada. In addition, the 2023 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience," said Derrick Dempster, Partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, companies such as Verve Senior Living have accelerated their growth by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable results."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Verve Senior Living (www.Verveseniorliving.com)

Verve Senior Living is the seniors living brand operated by Diversicare Canada Management Services Co., Inc., a proudly Canadian company with over 45 years of service excellence in retirement residences and continuum of care communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. We create "Resident-Centric" environments where our seniors are inspired to experience fulfillment.

