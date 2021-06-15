VerticalScope Virtually Opens The Market

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and more than 100 million monthly active users

Date: Tuesday June 15, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

