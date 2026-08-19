Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sherwood Park, AB, August 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") reports its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The following should be read in conjunction with the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Vertex for the period ended June 30, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

During the first half of 2026, Vertex delivered a significant improvement in profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA(1) increasing year-over-year and profit margins expanding across the business. These results were driven by operational efficiencies, disciplined cost management, and strong performance in both the Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services segments.

Key financial results for the three and six months June 30, 2026, and 2025 are as follows:











HIGHLIGHTS









Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, June 30, (in thousands of Canadian Dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross revenue 53,592 54,160 110,734 110,662 Less flow through subcontractor costs 2,361 3,930 10,398 9,310 Net revenue 51,231 50,230 100,336 101,352 Profit margin 14,570 12,225 25,688 22,942 Profit margin % 28 % 24 % 26 % 23 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,159 6,371 15,073 11,592 Adjusted EBITDA % 18 % 13 % 15 % 11 % Free cash flow (1) 4,635 1,258 7,094 2,787 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted (1) 0.08 0.06 0.13 0.10 Earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.01 (0.03) (0.00) (0.05)

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026

Net revenue increased $1.0 million over prior period while G&A expenses decreased 7.6%.

Profit margin improved to 28.4% of net revenue, up from 24.3% in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by $2.8 million, or 43.8%, compared to 2025, with Adjusted EBITDA (1) growth in both the Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services segments.

increased by $2.8 million, or 43.8%, compared to 2025, with Adjusted EBITDA growth in both the Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services segments. Returned to profitability with net income of $1.0 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of $4.3 million.

Free cash flow(1) increased to $4.6 million from $1.3 million in Q2 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026

Environmental Consulting net revenue increased by 7.8% compared to H1 2025.

G&A expenses were reduced by 6.5% compared to H1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by $3.5 million, or 30.0%, compared to 2025.

increased by $3.5 million, or 30.0%, compared to 2025. Finance costs were reduced by 9.3% year-over-year due to reduced debt levels.

Free cash flow(1) increased by $4.3 million from H1 2025.

OUTLOOK

Vertex enters the second half of the year with positive momentum, supported by improved profitability, stronger operating margins, and continued customer requirements. The pricing actions taken across the Company's service lines and the operational consolidation completed during 2025 are now reflected in Vertex's cost structure, and Management expects the resulting margin improvement to be sustained through the balance of 2026.

Demand is expected to remain firm across both operating segments. Environmental Consulting activity continues to be supported by client programs of growing scope and complexity, while Environmental Services activity tracks customer production, maintenance and regulatory requirements. Maintenance work deferred during the first half, as producers prioritized continued production, is expected to be completed in future periods.

Vertex believes its service offerings are well aligned with several long-term investment themes currently underway in Canada, including LNG development on the West Coast, power generation, growing mining activity, utility infrastructure expansion, and ongoing environmental compliance requirements. Management expects these projects to support demand for our service offerings across both operating segments over the coming years.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 1,000 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain terms or performance measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "Adjusted EBITDA". The data presented is intended to provide additional information that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute measure of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for the sum of income taxes, finance costs including interest accretion on lease liabilities, depreciation of property and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, restructuring costs and impairment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of its principal business activities operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of taxation, non-cash depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs and other non-cash expenses such as impairments required under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used by many analysts as an important analytical tool and the management of Vertex believes it is useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Vertex's operational performance. This measure is also considered important by the Company's lenders in determining compliance by the Company with the financial covenants under its lending arrangements.



"Free cash flow" is a non-IFRS financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow is set forth in the table below. Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns.



"Adjusted Working Capital" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by reducing current liablities by the current portion of loans and borrowings, lease liablities and other liabilities. Adjusted working capital is used by Vertex to monitor its capital structure, liquidity, and it's ability to fund current operations.



"Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted" is a non-financial measure which is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted.

Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and adjusted working capital are provided in the following tables.





















ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three months ended

Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2026 2025

2026 2025 Net (loss) income for the period



1,038 (3,254)

(410) (5,627) Add:

















Depreciation and amortization



5,801 5,824

11,661 11,881 Finance costs







1,963 2,065

3,910 4,313 Share-based compensation



38 17

38 35 Impairment







- 2,707

- 2,707 Income tax (recovery) expense



319 (988)

(126) (1,717) Adjusted EBITDA





9,159 6,371

15,073 11,592



















FREE CASH FLOW





Three months ended

Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2026 2025

2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities



4,059 6,132

12,449 10,905 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 4,155 55

1,755 670 Maintenance capex





(2,152) (3,228)

(3,670) (5,213) Cash interest







(1,319) (1,404)

(2,693) (3,105) Depreciation of right of use assets - real property

(848) (690)

(1,679) (1,678) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 740 393

932 1,208 Free cash flow





4,635 1,258

7,094 2,787

















ADJUSTED WORKING CAPITAL



June 30, December 31,











2026 2025 Current assets







57,287 58,539















Current liabilities, less





50,707 58,997

Current portion of loans and borrowings

(8,268) (10,403)

Current portion of lease liabilities



(6,967) (8,838) Current liabilities (excluding current portion of loans

and borrowings, lease liabilities, and other liabilities)

35,472 39,756 Adjusted working capital





21,815 18,783



Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Vertex as of the date of this Press Release unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "outlook", "potential", "estimated", "intends", "continue", "may", "will", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this Press Release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial performance; the outlook for 2026; the Company's ability to grow profitably; sufficiency of working capital; and with respect to Vertex's ability to meet evolving customer demands.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which Vertex operates in general, such as:

Ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources

Ability to market to new customers

Ability to obtain equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner

Ability to secure work

Adjustments and cancellations of backlog

Changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and environmental regulations

Collection of recognized revenue

Commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations

Competition, ethics, and reputational risks

Compliance with environmental laws risks

Cyber-security risks

Economy and cyclicality

Geopolitical risks

Global pandemics

Health, safety and environmental risks

Industry and inherent project delivery risks

Insurance risk

Joint venture risk

Labour matters

Litigation risk

Loss of key management; ability to hire and retain qualified and capable personnel

Maintaining safe worksites

Operational risks

Potential for non-payment and credit risk and ongoing financing availability

Third party credit risk

Unforeseen weather conditions

Unanticipated shutdowns, work stoppages, and lockouts

Volatility of market trading

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of the parties, and the combined company are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to: Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which may be accessed on Vertex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as, and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vertex Resource Group Ltd.

For further information please contact: Terry Stephenson, CEO, or Sherry Bielopotocky, CFO at 780-464-3295