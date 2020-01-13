Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Announces Closing of Picton Mahoney Transaction

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Vertex One Asset Management Inc. ("Vertex One") and Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney") announced today that they have completed the previously announced transaction, whereby Picton Mahoney has acquired the investment fund management contracts and become the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of four investment funds previously managed by Vertex One: the Vertex Liquid Alternative Fund, Vertex Liquid Alternative Fund Plus, Vertex Arbitrage Fund and Vertex Arbitrage Fund Plus (together, the "Funds"). The change in fund manager was approved by unitholders of the Funds at meetings held on November 28, 2019, and received all necessary regulatory approvals on January 10, 2020. Since the date of the announcement of the transaction, the parties decided not to include the Vertex Bond Alpha Fund in the transaction. The Vertex Bond Alpha Fund as terminated was of January 10, 2020.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments. Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.4 billion (as at November 30, 2019) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

About Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

As one of the longest-running alternative investment managers in Canada, Vertex One Asset Management is proud to be a Canadian-run, employee-owned firm, delivering over 20 years of quality alternative investment solutions for retail and institutional investors.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts and the Simplified Prospectus for the funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Information in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information. By their very nature statements that constitute forward-looking information are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Vertex One's and Picton Mahoney's control. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management of Vertex One believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking information in this news release is provided as at the date of this news release, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date of this news release. Vertex One and Picton Mahoney undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Vertex One Asset Management, Inc.

For further information: Media enquiries: Vertex One Asset Management, T 604 681 5787, E [email protected]