Verses AI Inc. Announces Overnight Marketed LIFE & Private Placement Offering up to C$13,000,000

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Verses AI Inc. (NEO: VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("Verses" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Capital Markets Inc. (together, the "Broker Dealers") to act as co-lead underwriters, co-lead agents, and joint bookrunners in connection with the Offering (as defined below). The Broker Dealers, alone or on behalf of a syndicate, will assist the Company on (a) a "commercially reasonable efforts" underwritten overnight marketed offering (the "LIFE Offering") of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units"); and (b) a "best efforts" agency basis private placement (the "Private Placement", and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering") of special warrants of the Company (the "Special Warrants"). Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable for one unit of the Company (each, an "Equity Unit", and together with the LIFE Units, the "Units") at no additional cost.

The total size of the Offering as well as certain other terms of the Units and the Special Warrants (including the issue price of each Unit and Special Warrant, the exercise price of each Warrant and the price per Share required to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants) will be determined in the context of the market at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including requirements of the Exchange.

The Offering has been structured to take advantage of the listed issuer financing exemption from prospectus requirements (the "Exemption") in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), whereby shares issued pursuant to the Exemption are freely tradeable listed equity securities not subject to any hold period (see below). The LIFE Offering will be conducted in all the provinces of Canada, except Ontario and Québec, under the Exemption, for aggregate gross proceeds up to C$10,000,000. The Private Placement will be conducted in all the provinces of Canada, except Ontario and Québec, pursuant to the "accredited investor" exemption from prospectus requirements in Part 2.3 of NI 45-106, for aggregate gross proceeds up to C$3,000,000. Both the LIFE Offering and the Private Placement may be conducted in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under Rule 144A and/or Regulation D of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. The LIFE Units will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Equity Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering (the "Offering Document") that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at verses.ai. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for business development, general working capital, and other general corporate purposes as described in the Offering Document.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about July 4, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Broker Dealers, and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Verses is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, Verses flagship offering, GIA™, is an Intelligent Agent for anyone powered by KOSM™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains.

