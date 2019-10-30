VersaPay Signs Agreement With Samtec To Provide Customer-Centric AR Solution

NEW ALBANY, IN and TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - VersaPay Corporation (TSXV: VPY) ("VersaPay"), a leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Samtec, a large U.S. electronics manufacturer and distributer, to provide VersaPay ARC®

With revenues approaching $1 Billion, Samtec was looking to enhance its receivables process, and improve the payment experience for customers, including self-service functionality. The winning platform had to automate collections and eliminate manually driven processes, significantly reduce aged receivables and enable a proactive approach for managing the invoice-to-cash process. As a result of an exhaustive evaluation process, Samtec selected ARC to realize their vision of providing a truly customer-centric AR solution.

"Excellent customer service is the foundation on which Samtec is built. Automating payment processes for our customers and our associates creates a win/win environment for both to thrive," stated Brad Johnson, F&A Manager & Product Owner for Samtec. "Deploying the VersaPay platform will provide our customers with an easy-to-use platform for payments while further distinguishing Samtec from our competition."

"We are pleased to have been selected by Samtec to help them realize their vision to offer a seamless billing and payment process for their customers and eliminate menial tasks for their staff," said Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer at VersaPay. "Today's announcement is a good example of the kinds of opportunities we are seeing more and more of, larger enterprises that are looking for innovative solutions that drive immediate measurable benefits to their operations while improving the experience they provide for their customers."

About Samtec

Much more than just another connector company, Samtec puts people first with a commitment to exceptional service, quality products, and convenient design tools. We believe that people matter, and taking care of our customers and our employees is paramount in how we approach our business. The belief is deeply ingrained throughout the organization, and means that you can expect exceptional service coupled with technologies that take the industry further faster. More information is available at www.samtec.com.

About VersaPay

VersaPay is a Fintech company and leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions, enabling businesses to provide a superior customer experience, get paid faster, streamline financial operations, and dramatically reduce DSO and costs. VersaPay ARC is the new standard in accounts receivable and collections management with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of powerful tools that enable efficient collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable. VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.

More information about VersaPay is available at www.versapay.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

