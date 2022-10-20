Versapay Payments for Dynamics 365 Finance Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Versapay, the collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR) company, today announced the availability of Versapay Payments for Dynamics 365 Finance along with an expanded offering of Versapay on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

The Versapay platform enables businesses to provide a superior customer experience by combining industry-leading AR automation, intuitive collaboration tools, and a next-generation B2B payment network to dramatically streamline financial operations. Versapay invested in building an integrated payment solution directly for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, based on the success of Versapay Payments for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

"By continuing to expand our over ten-year relationship with Microsoft, we're able to help more businesses access solutions to digitally transform their finance operations," said David Vieregg, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales and Partnerships at Versapay. "Hundreds of Microsoft partners provide valuable consultation to our mutual customers for their payments and AR needs and lean on Versapay to transform and extend their capabilities to our clients."

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome Versapay Payments for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Versapay Payments to help customers meet their needs faster."

As part of the growing relationship, Microsoft also invited Versapay to join the Microsoft ISV Success program. This program is a collaboration designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) build well-architected apps on Microsoft Cloud platforms and publish them into the commercial marketplace. Versapay's embedded payments solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance is labeled as a "Microsoft Preferred Solution" in AppSource and is co-sell ready. Clients who have worked with Versapay's platform have achieved a 30% reduction in manual processes, 20% average savings on payment processing fees, and 25% acceleration in speed of payments. It also has improved the customer experience by giving them secure, self-serve visibility into their accounts.

For more information on Versapay Payments and expanded offerings visit Microsoft AppSource and Versapay's Microsoft Dynamics Resource Center.

About Versapay

Versapay is the collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, and Miami. With 8,000+ clients and 900,000+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.

For further information: Danielle Ferris, Versapay, [email protected]; Porter Novelli, [email protected]