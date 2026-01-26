Versapay Names Emily Roccheggiani Chief Sales Officer

Payments industry veteran to lead sales organization and commercial growth strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Versapay, a leading Accounts Receivable (AR) Platform, today announced the appointment of Emily Roccheggiani as Chief Sales Officer. Roccheggiani brings deep expertise in fintech and payments and has supported organizations through periods of significant growth.

Roccheggiani spent more than eight years at Adyen, joining as the sixth member of the North American sales team during a period of major global expansion. She helped build the region's commercial organization and contributed to the company's growth across multiple industries

Versapay Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Emily Roccheggiani

Following her time at Adyen, Roccheggiani served as Chief Revenue Officer at Forma, where she built and led go–to–market teams in a competitive employee–benefits market.

"Emily has spent her career inside some of the most important growth stories in modern fintech," said Carey Kolaja, CEO of Versapay. "She knows what it takes to build, scale, and win--from the earliest days of category creation through global expansion. As Versapay enters a new chapter of product innovation, partner-led distribution, and vertical market acceleration, Emily is exactly the leader we want at the helm of our revenue engine."

At Versapay, Roccheggiani will be responsible for driving the company's next stage of growth, expanding its footprint across core verticals, deepening strategic partnerships, and scaling a high-performance sales organization designed to meet the demands of modern B2B commerce.

"Versapay is at an inflection point," said Roccheggiani. "The shift toward real-time payments, automation, and embedded finance is reshaping how businesses operate, and Versapay is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation in accounts receivable. I'm excited to join a company with this level of momentum, vision, and opportunity and to help take it to the next level."

Versapay continues to gain traction with mid-market and enterprise customers as businesses look to modernize receivables, improve cash flow, and deliver seamless payment experiences across their ecosystems. Roccheggiani's appointment underscores the company's commitment to scaling its commercial engine in step with its expanding platform and growing market demand. Earlier in her career, Roccheggiani held business development and advisory positions in financial services. She earned her M.S. in Technology Commercialization from the Texas McCombs School of Business and her B.B.A. in Finance from The George Washington University.

About Versapay

Versapay is the platform that rewires AR by removing barriers from collecting and reconciling B2B payments, providing end-to-end cash flow clarity, ensuring businesses can manage working capital on their terms. By closing the loop for finance teams and their business systems, customers, and payment activity into a single intelligent ecosystem, Versapay transforms money matters into a data-driven advantage. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and processes $260B+ in payments volume annually. To learn more about how Versapay eliminates financial friction, visit: versapay.com.

