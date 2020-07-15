Versapay Boosts Leadership Team with Hiring of Experienced Market Leaders

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Versapay Corporation, the leader in AR Automation and B2B Integrated Payments solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Executive Leadership Team. Keith Reed joins as Chief Sales Officer, Bob Stark takes the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Philip Pettinato becomes the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing a combined 75+ years of leadership experience in financial technology to the company. The leadership team's expansion follows the announcement of Great Hill Partners' ("Great Hill") acquisition of Versapay, which was completed in February 2020.

"Versapay continues to achieve record setting results and is poised for the next stage of our growth story," stated Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Versapay. "Adding three leaders with the pedigree of Keith, Phil and Bob, who have each driven impressive growth multiple times in their financial technology careers, injects a new level of experience to our proven management team."

Keith Reed comes to Versapay with 25 years leading and executing go-to-market strategies. Keith was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at Keap, where he led product, sales, marketing and customer facing functions. Keith previously held senior roles overseeing sales, marketing, and channel development for Intuit Corporation and magicJack.

Bob Stark joins Versapay with over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and product strategy in cash, payments, and risk technology. Most recently, Bob was the VP of Strategy for Kyriba, where he was responsible for global product marketing and strategy. Over the course of his career, Stark has built a strong track record for positioning companies as thought leaders in their industries.

With nearly 30 years' experience in SaaS and financial technology across a diverse set of company environments, Phil Pettinato has led the full lifecycle of software product development, including concept, planning, design, development, and go-to-market activities. Prior to joining Versapay, Pettinato was CTO of Reval, where he was responsible for Reval's market leading SaaS treasury and risk management system.

"I continually heard about Versapay from clients, analysts, and bank contacts, so was familiar with their success in simplifying the customer payment experience and accelerating cash conversion," added Bob Stark. "The opportunity to help Versapay deliver an authentic digital transformation story for the CFO is something we are all passionate about."

