Versapay Bolsters Executive Team with Hiring of Senior Industry Leaders for Continued Rapid Growth in North America and Globally

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Versapay, a leading provider of cloud-based payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation solutions, announced today the addition of three new members to its Executive Leadership Team. Ward Schultz joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nancy Sansom joins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Alex Hoffmann joins as Executive Vice President of Payments.

"After a year of rapid growth, Versapay is at a pivotal inflection point as we cement the company's leadership in collaborative AR and capture the market opportunity for the digital transformation of the business payments lifecycle," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of Versapay. "We are thrilled to bring Ward, Nancy and Alex's expertise to the organization as we continue to innovate B2B payments and AR, and drive adoption of the Versapay Network."

Ward Schultz joined the company in December 2021, bringing over 20 years of experience in his pursuit for financial transformation, and increasing revenue. His passion for finance, digital strategy and automation, and data analytics will support Versapay's strategic growth plans.

Most recently, Ward served as CFO of SkillSurvey, a cloud-based solutions provider helping organizations find and retain talent. He also served as CFO of several public and private organizations, including Citi Prepaid Services, Processing.com, and ProfitPoint, Inc., developing systems and strategies that enabled strategic revenue growth.

Nancy Sansom takes the reins as Versapay's new CMO, officially joining the company in January 2022. She brings nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience within high-growth software as a service (SaaS) companies and extensive experience driving marketing, commercialization strategy and partner development.

Prior to Versapay, Nancy served as CMO before being appointed to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at PlanSource, a cloud-based benefits technology provider. At PlanSource, Nancy was responsible for all aspects of marketing and communications as well as the company's strategic partnership programs.

Alex Hoffmann joins the company as Executive Vice President of Payments. A proven global business builder with 20 years of executive leadership experience at PayPal, MoneyGram International and ACI Worldwide, Alex is assuming leadership over the company's strategy and product direction on payments while continuing to spearhead Versapay's international expansion efforts. Jayme Moss, co-founder of Solupay and previously responsible for the company's payment strategy, will remain on the Versapay board in a strategic advisor capacity.

About Versapay

Versapay is focused on driving accounts receivable efficiencies and accelerating companies' cash flow by connecting AR teams with their customers over the cloud. The Versapay Network makes billing and payments easy for buyers and sellers, reducing costs and eliminating paper, checks, and manual processes. Based in Toronto and Atlanta, Versapay is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com.

SOURCE VersaPay Corporation

