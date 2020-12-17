Versapay Again Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Accounts Receivable Automation Software

The report highlights Versapay's strengths in collections and analytics, self-service and collaboration, and payments, stating: "The platform consistently achieves strong buyer adoption and drives material savings for suppliers through faster payment, reduced processing costs, removal of manual processes, and customer self-service."

"The events of the past year have made it clear just how critical convenience and digitization are in creating strong customer experiences," stated Kevin Permenter, Senior Research Analyst, IDC. "Forward-thinking companies are transforming their AR processes to remove friction from the billing and payment experience, a goal that Versapay supports."

"We're excited to be recognized as a Leader for the second year by IDC MarketScape through their comprehensive market research," said Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Versapay. "We're focused on simplifying buyers' and sellers' experience throughout the entire order-to-cash process, and this report confirms that our customer-centric approach highly resonates with the market."

Versapay was also named in Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 report and recently announced its merger with Solupay, creating a B2B Payments network supporting 500,000 end-customers.

Versapay is focused on changing the way companies do business together by offering Customer-Centric Order-to-Cash solutions and B2B Payments for mid-market and enterprise businesses. We help our clients offer a superior customer experience, enabling CFOs to accelerate cash conversion, streamline payments, and digitally transform manual business processes. Based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Las Vegas, Versapay is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm.

