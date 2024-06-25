TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Tanya van Biesen, President and CEO at VersaFi along with her team and stakeholders joined Mark Luceri, Head of Talent and OD Human Resources, TMX Group to close the market and celebrate its 2024 Champion of Change Gala

VersaFi 2024 Champions of Change Closes the Market Monday, June 24, 2024

VersaFi is a national, not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating equity for women in the finance sector. By fostering a pipeline of talent at all levels; being the leading voice and advocate for gender equity in the sector; and by working with finance sector leaders to implement impactful and lasting structural and cultural change, VersaFi aims to empower and advocate for women and gender-diverse individuals at all stages of their career, nationally. To learn more, or to become a member, visit www.versafi.ca.

