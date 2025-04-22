VERSABANK'S 2025 ANNUAL MEETING ON APRIL 24 TO BE LIVESTREAMED FROM NASDAQ MARKETSITE IN NEW YORK CITY / BANK TO RING NASDAQ CLOSING BELL APRIL 25

LONDON, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - VersaBank (the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the VersaBank Innovation Centre of Excellence, 1979 Otter Place, London, Ontario on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The link to the Live Webcast will be available on the Bank's website here: Events & Presentations - VersaBank.

VersaBank to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, April 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET

The Bank also announced that David Taylor, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank, and Tel Matrundola, President, VersaBank USA, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET. A livestream of the Closing Bell ceremony will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Photos, videos and behind the scenes content, will be available via Nasdaq's social media channels:

