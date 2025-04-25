VERSABANK ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2025 MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

LONDON, ON, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") reports the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in London, Ontario on April 24, 2025.

Each of the director nominees listed in VersaBank's Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2025, were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote are as follows, with percentages rounded to two decimal places:


Director

Number of Votes
Cast

Percentage of Votes

Cast

The Honourable Frank Newbould

In Favour:
Withheld:

10,013,335

104,228

98.97 %

1.03 %

Robbert-Jan Brabander

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,933,208

184,352

98.18 %

1.82 %

David A. Bratton

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,826,370

291,190

97.12 %

2.88 %

Gabrielle Bochynek

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,954,965

162,595

98.39 %

1.61 %

Peter M. Irwin

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,866,106

251,454

97.51 %

2.49 %

Richard Jankura

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,959,038

158,522

98.43 %

1.57 %

Arthur Linton

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,930,273

187,287

98.15 %

1.85 %

Susan T. McGovern

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,470,605

646,955

93.61 %

6.39 %

Paul G. Oliver

In Favour:
Withheld:

9,953,995

163,568

98.38 %

1.62 %

David R. Taylor

In Favour:
Withheld:

10,024,905

92,658

99.08 %

0.92 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Bank.

VersaBank's Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a North American bank with a difference.  Federally chartered in both Canada and the US, VersaBank has a branchless, digital, business-to-business model based on its proprietary state-of-the-art technology that enables it to profitably address underserved segments of the banking industry in a significantly risk mitigated manner. Because VersaBank obtains substantially all of its deposits and undertakes the majority of its funding electronically through financial intermediary partners, it benefits from significant operating leverage that drives efficiency and return on common equity.  In August 2024, VersaBank launched its unique Receivable Purchase Program funding solution for point-of-sale finance companies, which has been highly successful in Canada for nearly 15 years, to the underserved multi-trillion-dollar US market.  VersaBank also owns Washington, DC-based DRT Cyber Inc., a North America leader in the provision of cyber security services to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities.  Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Meteor Inc. ("Digital Meteor"), VersaBank owns proprietary intellectual property and technology to enable the next generation of digital assets for the banking and financial community, including the Bank's revolutionary Digital Deposit Receipts ("DDRs").

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ under the symbol VBNK.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: LodeRock Advisors, Lawrence Chamberlain, (416) 519-4196, [email protected]

