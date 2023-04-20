VERSABANK ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2023 MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

News provided by

VersaBank

Apr 20, 2023, 07:30 ET

LONDON, ON, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") reports the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on April 19, 2023.

Each of the director nominees listed in VersaBank's Management Information Circular dated February 24, 2023, were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote are as follows, with percentages rounded to two decimal places:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes 

Cast

Cast

Robbert-Jan Brabander

In Favour:

8,998,130

98.34 %

Withheld:

152,212

1.66 %

David A. Bratton

In Favour:

8,973,818

98.07 %

Withheld:

176,524

1.93 %

Gabrielle Bochynek

In Favour:

8,877,464

97.02 %

Withheld:

272,878

2.98 %

The Honourable Thomas A. Hockin

In Favour:

8,976,480

98.10 %

Withheld:

173,862

1.90 %

Peter M. Irwin

In Favour:

9,005,350

98.42 %

Withheld:

144,992

1.58 %

Richard Jankura

In Favour

8,983,668

98.18 %

Withheld:

166,674

1.82 %

Arthur Linton

In Favour:

9,003,150

98.39 %

Withheld:

147,192

1.61 %

Susan T. McGovern

In Favour:

9,004,432

98.41 %

Withheld:

1,45,910

1.59 %

Paul G. Oliver

In Favour:

9,005,479

98.42 %

Withheld:

144,863

1.58 %

David R. Taylor

In Favour:

9,005,631

98.42 %

Withheld:

144,711

1.58 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Bank.

VersaBank's Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered (federally regulated) bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model in 1993 using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses.  In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and on Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VBNK.PR.A. 

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE VersaBank

For further information: LodeRock Advisors, Lawrence Chamberlain, (416) 519-4196, [email protected]

Organization Profile

VersaBank

VersaBank adopted an electronic B2B (business-to-business) branchless model in 1993, becoming the world’s first branchless financial institution. It holds a Canadian Schedule 1 chartered bank licence and obtains its deposits, and the majority of its loans and leases,...