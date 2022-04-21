VERSABANK ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2022 MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

LONDON, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") reports the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on April 20, 2022.

Each of the director nominees listed in VersaBank's Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2022 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote are as follows, with percentages rounded to two decimal places:









Director

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes



Cast Cast









Robbert-Jan Brabander In Favour:

17,450,668 93.96 %

Withheld: 1,121,727 6.04 %









David A. Bratton In Favour:

16,593,246 89.34 %

Withheld:

1,979,149 10.66 %









Gabrielle Bochynek In Favour: 17,414,616 93.77 %

Withheld: 1,157,779 6.23 %









R.W. (Dick) Carter In Favour:

10,579,380 56.96 %

Withheld:

7,993,015 43.06 %









The Honourable Thomas A. Hockin In Favour:

17,449,267 93.95 %

Withheld:

1,123,128 6.05 %









Peter M. Irwin In Favour: 17,449,768 93.96 %

Withheld: 1,122,627 6.04 %









Arthur Linton In Favour:

17,451,368 93.96 %

Withheld:

1,121,027 6.04 %









Susan T. McGovern In Favour:

17,413,644 93.76 %

Withheld:

1,158,751 6.24 %









Paul G. Oliver In Favour:

17,452,198 93.97 %

Withheld:

1,120,197 6.03 %









David R. Taylor In Favour:

17,453,986 93.98 %

Withheld:

1,118,409 6.02 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Bank.

VersaBank's Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

