VersaBank Announces Passing of Long-Time Director Colin E. Litton

LONDON, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VB) today announced that long-time member of the Bank's board of directors, Colin E. Litton, passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2020. Mr. Litton, a member of the Audit and Risk Oversight Committees, had been a director of the Company since June 2010.

"On behalf of VersaBank, I want to express our deepest condolences to Colin's family and friends at this very difficult time," said David Taylor, President and CEO, VersaBank. "I know that the entire VersaBank management team had the utmost respect for Colin. For nearly thirty years, Colin has been an outstanding contributor to the success of our Bank, first as a senior partner with our auditor, KPMG, and then as a director of the Bank for more than a decade. His sage counsel, unwavering support, and, most of all, his kind spirit and friendship will be missed in our boardroom."

"Colin Litton was a model for all directors, meticulous, strategic and collegial," said the Honourable Tom Hockin, Chairman of the Board. "We will miss him very much."

VersaBank has a director succession plan in place and the Bank expects to make an announcement in the new year with respect to filling the resulting vacancy on the board.

