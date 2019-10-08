Versa Networks Announces Major Success Milestones: 200K VNF Software Licenses, 1,000 Enterprise Customers, 100 Service Provider Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- Versa Networks, innovator of the Secure Cloud IP software platform, announced that it achieved several major success milestones: 200,000 software licenses sold in the aggregate; 1,000 total enterprise customers; and 100 total Service Provider partners; in addition to winning several industry awards and generating significant market momentum with strategic partnerships ranging from Riverbed to Azure to AWS.

Growing businesses are realizing that there are significant challenges posed by conventional WAN infrastructures such as network complexity, lack of agility, increasing cost of network operations and management, limited visibility and skyrocketing bandwidth demands. Versa SD-WAN aims to address these inherent challenges to transcend conventional modes of connectivity.

Large global enterprises and mid-market organizations are seeking networking and security solutions with mature and proven technology that can accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The transition to multi-cloud and SaaS has necessitated incremental needs that include:

The ability to deliver enterprise-class security

Enhanced application performance and reliability

Secure, resilient Internet breakouts to multiple clouds directly from the branch, bypassing the need to backhaul traffic to corporate data centers.

Versa's cloud-native, multi-tenant, feature-rich software solution continues to deliver unprecedented value for mission-critical networks. Enterprises selecting Versa continually cite the following key advantages of the Versa solution compared to any other in the market:

Simplify the WAN edge by eliminating appliance sprawl at the branch: Versa's solution supports multiple functions like routing, SD-WAN, integrated Wi-Fi and LTE support, SaaS optimization as well as security.

The best technology that enables a smooth migration to digital transformation by seamlessly inserting into existing networks: Underlay and Overlay support in a single solution with seamless connectivity across SD-WAN and non-SD-WAN nodes.

Ease of management with a single pane of glass for visibility and control of applications, networks and security; deep, granular visibility for user quality of experience, devices, flows, security posture and priority applications.

Flexible, local Internet breakouts for SaaS and Cloud connectivity wherever users need better reliability, with NSS Labs recommended native security (NGFW, UTM, IDS/IPS, AV, URL Filtering).

The SD-WAN segment of the enterprise networking market will grow at a 30.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 to reach $5.25 billion, according to IDC's SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast. "Combined with the rapid embrace of SD-WAN by leading communications service providers globally, these trends continue to drive deployments of SD-WAN, providing enterprises with dynamic management of hybrid WAN connections and the ability to guarantee high levels of quality of service on a per-application basis," said Rohit Mehra , vice president, Network Infrastructure.

Recognition

In the last year, Versa garnered a variety of industry awards and market recognition from technology, networking and industry analysts, media, channels and others, including:

Leading Lights Award – Company of the Year

NSS Labs Recommended Rating for SD-WAN

NSS Labs Recommended Rating for Security-Enabled SD-WAN

NSS Labs Recommended Rating for NGFW

NSS Labs Recommended Rating for NGIPS

Frost & Sullivan India – 2019 SD-WAN platform provider of the Year

Visionary – 2018 Gartner WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant

SD-WAN #1 rating – Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Internet Telephony SD-WAN Product of the Year

CRN Top 6 Hottest SD-WAN vendors

CRN Top 10 Hottest Enterprise Networking Startups of 2018

CRN Data Center top 50 vendors

Capacity Media Power 100 Top CEOs

eWeek Top 10 Vendors for NGFW

Network World Top 10 Hot SD-WAN Startups to Watch

Fierce Telecom Top 8 Telecom Disruptor

Corporate Excellence Award – Most Outstanding Security Services

Executive Quotes:

"Emerging market trends around multi-cloud access and mobility are driving up the need for a more intelligent, dynamic and elastic network requiring re-architecture of the traditional WAN," said Viraj Parekh, Executive Director, Verizon Business Group. "Verizon's SD-WAN solution, using Versa, helps customers achieve the unprecedented agility they require to connect users to applications simply, securely and reliably via the most optimal WAN-edge path – we're extremely proud to play a major part in Versa's growth both as a global managed network services partner and as a strategic corporate investor."

"CenturyLink's partnership with Versa Networks creates the opportunity for our mutual enterprise customers to take advantage of the power of CenturyLink's diverse worldwide transport network integrated with Versa's strategic thought leadership in the WAN edge space," said Adam Saenger, CenturyLink Vice President Adaptive Networking, Global Marketing. "Both Versa and CenturyLink are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for complex enterprise requirements, including optimization of essential workloads across multi-cloud hybrid environments."

"Enterprises are constantly seeking ways to gain greater business agility and competitive advantage through enhanced application experiences," said Dante Malagrino, Chief Development Officer at Riverbed Technology. "The powerful combination of Riverbed and Versa joint capabilities translates to unprecedented agility, performance and security for enterprises looking to benefit from the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of an integrated SD-WAN Edge solution."

"We continue to see an acceleration in our business as well as pushing out many new software innovations," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. "Enterprise customers are demanding a simple yet flexible solution; Versa's sales velocity is indicative of how the market is embracing the breadth and depth of the Versa software-centric offering, which is easy to deploy for a more secure and resilient WAN edge."

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivalled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. The company has transacted over 200,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

