Vernon K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

VERNON, BC, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 5523, K-12 support workers at School District 22 reached a tentative agreement on July 24 following six sessions of bargaining that began in June.

CUPE 5523 President Gray Boisvert said that this was a tough round of bargaining.

"We were able to make some advancements for our members during this session, thanks to the commitment and dedication of our bargaining team, who were brand new," said Boisvert.

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district Boards of Trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties.

CUPE 5523 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Indigenous Support Workers, Custodians, Trades, Clerical, Maintenance, IT, Administrative Support, Student Supervisors, and Bus Drivers. They provide K-12 support service to students in Vernon, Lumby and Cherryville.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Gray Boisvert, CUPE 5523 President: 250-306-2350; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

