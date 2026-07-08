Vermon launches Vermon Group, accelerating its growth and expanding its offerings

Vermon Group opens a new chapter with the acquisition of Moduleus, the opening of TransducerWorks' new U.S. manufacturing facility, and the launch of a coordinated Group platform designed to move faster, deliver more, and stay close to customers.

TOURS, France, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vermon Group, an international ultrasound technology company specializing in OEM solutions for the medical and industrial markets, today announced three strategic milestones that mark a new phase of growth. These include the acquisition of Moduleus, a specialist in OEM ultrasound subsystems; the opening of TransducerWorks' new 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania; and the launch of Vermon Group as a unified platform bringing together the complementary expertise of its four entities.

TransducerWorks' new manufacturing facility in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, USA.

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Together, these milestones reflect the Group's evolution from a recognized manufacturer of ultrasound probes and transducers to a broader OEM ultrasound solutions partner, capable of supporting customers across an expanding portion of the ultrasound value chain.

The acquisition of Moduleus is a key step in this strategy. By adding expertise in OEM ultrasound subsystems, Vermon Group extends its historical strengths in acoustic technologies to deliver more integrated solutions. Customers now benefit from a single partner able to support projects ranging from high-performance transducers to OEM subsystems, helping simplify development and accelerate innovation.

The new TransducerWorks facility further strengthens the Group's U.S. manufacturing footprint. Four times larger than the previous site, it features ISO 7 and ISO 8 cleanrooms, an integrated machine shop, while tripling production capacity. This investment enhances Vermon Group's ability to support customers from early-stage development through high-volume manufacturing while providing greater responsiveness and proximity to North American OEMs.

By bringing together Vermon, Moduleus, TransducerWorks, and Vermon NDT under one coordinated Group platform, customers gain access to complementary expertise in acoustics, electronics, engineering, and industrial manufacturing through a single organization. This integrated approach enables OEMs to accelerate development, reduce complexity, and bring next-generation ultrasound technologies to market faster.

With more than 600 employees worldwide, over 130 dedicated R&D experts, more than 40 years of ultrasound expertise, and manufacturing operations in Europe and the United States, Vermon Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted OEM partner for the next generation of medical and industrial ultrasound technologies.

About Vermon Group

Founded in 1984 in France, Vermon Group develops and manufactures high-performance ultrasound probes, transducers, OEM hardware electronics, subsystems, and integrated ultrasound solutions for medical and industrial applications. Through its four complementary entities, Vermon, TransducerWorks, Moduleus, and Vermon NDT, the Group combines acoustic expertise, electronics, and industrial manufacturing to help customers accelerate innovation from concept through high-volume production.

Contact:

Alexia AUBERGEON, [email protected]

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SOURCE VERMON SA

Alexia AUBERGEON, +33 7 49 82 15 77