Vermilion Energy Inc. Provides Update on the Impact of Alberta Wildfires

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is providing the following update on the impact of the wildfires in Alberta.

With the protection and safety of our people and local residents as the utmost priority, Vermilion is closely monitoring the wildfires surrounding our operations in West Central Alberta. We have accounted for all of our employees and contractors in the affected areas to ensure their safety, and have also taken the safe measure to temporarily shut-in approximately 30,000 boe/d of production while we assess the risk to our operations. Our assessment to date indicates minimal damage to our key infrastructure. Vermilion will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with the appropriate authorities, and we will provide an update in due course.

We would like to thank our staff and emergency responders for their tireless work in response to the wildfires. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and our neighbors in the local communities during this difficult time.

