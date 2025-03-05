CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.13 CDN per common share, payable on April 15, 2025 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.13 CDN Cash Dividend for April 15, 2025 Payment Date

