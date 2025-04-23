Vermeg Appoints Tarak ACHICH as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

This appointment represents a key strategic move as Vermeg strengthens its leadership in Collateral Management and Insurance — two core areas where the company continues to drive market-leading innovation. With Tarak at the helm, Vermeg aims to accelerate its focus on delivering high-value, cutting-edge solutions to financial institutions across Europe, the UK, the Americas, and APAC region.

Alongside this leadership change, Badreddine Ouali has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Marwen Hanifeh has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board. Both will continue to work closely with Tarak on Vermeg's strategic initiatives, ensuring continuity and alignment with the company's long-term growth ambitions.

"Tarak's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our growth strategy and continuing our mission to deliver innovative solutions in Collateral Management, Insurance, and beyond," said Badreddine Ouali, Chairman. "His vast industry experience and vision will ensure Vermeg remains a leader in financial technology, creating lasting value for our clients and partners."

Founded in 1993, Vermeg provides specialized software solutions for the banking, insurance, and wealth management industries. Serving over 160 clients in 40+ countries, Vermeg helps financial institutions streamline operations and accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Vermeg has offices in 16 countries and employs over 1,000 people worldwide.

