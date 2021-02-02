Verkada Releases API, Boosting Seamless Integration with Core Business Systems

Verkada's API provides real-time insights to the rest of an enterprise's business systems; reference integrations with Okta, Splunk, and PagerDuty accelerate time to value

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced the launch of its API for enabling seamless integration with core business systems, including Okta, Splunk, and PagerDuty.

Verkada's set of APIs allow businesses to programmatically access and consume data in a simple, secure, and scalable manner, removing barriers to enterprise automation and increasing ROI from their physical security systems.

"Providing critical and timely information to our customers enables faster incident response and more efficient business operations," said Steve Gross, Senior Director, Strategic Ecosystem Development at PagerDuty. "We're excited to be a launch partner with Verkada on their new API, delivering simplified workflows for both our customers while continuing to bring greater real-time visibility to the incidents that matter most."

With the available APIs, Verkada customers can create workflows to address the following use cases:

Integrate critical notifications into your SIEM platform of choice: Build customized workflows using insights to triage and resolve critical issues effectively and efficiently.

Build customized workflows using insights to triage and resolve critical issues effectively and efficiently. Automate IT workflows around provisioning and status: Capture important information and data pertaining to the devices deployed across your organization.

Capture important information and data pertaining to the devices deployed across your organization. Integrate people and vehicle counts into retail analytics or facilities management platforms: See timestamps with associated person and vehicle counts for increased operational efficiency and marketing insights.

See timestamps with associated person and vehicle counts for increased operational efficiency and marketing insights. Create, view, delete, and update Person of Interest: Track a continuously changing set of individuals, such as VIPs, customers with special needs, or past offenders.

Track a continuously changing set of individuals, such as VIPs, customers with special needs, or past offenders. View an inventory of cameras and their details: Help manage inventory and use to determine camera IDs for use with people and vehicle counts API.

Help manage inventory and use to determine camera IDs for use with people and vehicle counts API. Integrate with identity management platforms: Manage users and permissions across your organization using solutions like 2-factor authentication and single sign-on.

"Physical security has become a critical system for enterprise businesses, and as a modern solution, Verkada continues to drive valuable business insights back into organizations," shared Brandon Davito, VP of Product and Operations at Verkada. "With the launch of our API and integration partners, we're positioned to make Verkada an integral part of existing IT infrastructure while unlocking new possibilities and workflows for business operations."

Verkada's API and partner integrations are available to all customers and can be found in our reference documentation . To learn more about this latest offering, please contact [email protected] .

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Verkada combines an all-in-one hosted software platform with hardware powered by industry-leading, edge-based processing to provide customers with a real-time view into every part of their organization. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's video security cameras, access control solution, and sensors natively integrate with our platform and are virtually effortless to install, maintain, and manage across hundreds of sites.

Verkada protects more than 4,200 organizations, including more than 30 of the Fortune 500, with the latest security technology without maintenance overhead or unpredictable costs over time. Visit verkada.com to learn how Verkada is setting the new standard for enterprise building security for customers such as Moapa Valley Water District, Zionsville Community Schools, and Carolina Ingredients and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

SOURCE Verkada

For further information: Press, [email protected], https://www.verkada.com/

Related Links

https://www.verkada.com/

