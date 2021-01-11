Verkada Recognized As One of the Bay Area's Best Places To Work by Built In

"We're honored to be recognized on this list of best places to work in San Francisco. Over the course of the last year, we have expanded our employee benefits and implemented a number of programs that continue to improve employee experience and engagement," says Dervilla Lannon, Vice President of People at Verkada. "I'm extremely proud of our growing team and I'm excited about the incredible opportunities that lie ahead for Verkada."

To learn more about career opportunities at Verkada, please visit verkada.com/careers .

ABOUT VERKADA

Verkada is the leader in cloud-based enterprise building security, helping modern organizations protect people, assets and privacy with its modern physical security solution.

By seamlessly integrating video security, access control and sensor data onto a centralized, web-based platform, Verkada makes physical safety virtually effortless to install, manage and maintain at scale. To date, more than 4,200 organizations, including 30 Fortune 500 companies, use Verkada to secure facilities and gain insights that improve the efficiency of their operations.

Verkada is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with global offices across EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In , a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people.

SOURCE Verkada

For further information: Verkada, [email protected], https://www.verkada.com/

