VeriPark Powers Next Wave of Digital Banking in Canada with User Group Launch and Credit Union Success Stories

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- As credit unions face vendor changes and service wind-downs, VeriPark is helping Canadian credit unions fast-track digital transformation with cloud-powered solutions and a Canadian User Group.

Building on a live deployment since 2022, VeriPark has achieved several milestones. The company has launched a British Columbia credit union into production; and partnered with a Manitoba credit union on VeriTouch CRM and VeriLoan LOS. VeriPark is also supporting First West Credit Union in adopting VeriChannel omnichannel delivery across retail, small business, and commercial.

"Canadian credit unions don't need to compromise when it comes to digital banking. They can move fast, stay secure, and delight members at the same time," said Selim Hasan, Sales Director, VeriPark.

"By combining global best practices with Canada's unique market needs, we are enabling credit unions to compete, grow membership, and remain at the heart of their communities," said Barry Frame, Chief Revenue Officer, VeriPark.

Canadian User Group: A Platform for Innovation

VeriPark has officially launched a collaborative User Group for credit unions. First West Credit Union is leading the way as the pioneer member, with more founding members to be announced shortly.

"This is about giving Canadian credit unions a bigger seat at the innovation table," added Darrell Jaggers, First West Credit Union's Chief Transformation Officer. "Together, we can accelerate transformation while staying true to our own brand, member experience and cooperative principles. Canadian credit unions deserve a long-term partner who can keep them ahead of the curve. That's the role VeriPark is here to play."

VeriPark is also Central 1–certified for digital banking migrations, with proven direct core integrations for credit unions of any size.

About First West Credit Union (https://www.firstwestcu.ca/ )

First West Credit Union brings together the best of both worlds, combining the scale, stability and solutions of a leading Canadian financial institution with the care and community leadership of a local cooperative.

About VeriPark ( https://www.veripark.com )

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become AI-first digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. With an exclusive focus on financial services, VeriPark's AI-Powered Customer Experience Suite delivers world-class customer journeys.

