Verdera Energy to Present at TMX Investor Conference

TSX-V: V

OTCQB: VUECF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) (OTCQB: VUECF) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announces that Verdera Energy will attend the Canadian Climate Investor Conference, hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto, Ontario on June 9th, 2026. Chief Executive Officer, Janet Lee-Sheriff, will represent the Company and speak on the "Energy Bedrock: Securing North American Supply Chains for Batteries and the Nuclear Renaissance" panel. For more details on the conference, please visit: https://events.tmx.com/ccic2026

Verdera also advises that the proceedings from the first Nuclear in New Mexico: Fueling the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance conference, developed in partnership with the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico, are now available online at: https://cleannm.org/nuclearinnewmexico-sessionrecordings/. The conference brought together the uranium and nuclear industry, community representatives, educational institutions, national laboratories and tribal representatives to discuss nuclear energy and uranium extraction in New Mexico. For more information on the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico, please visit www.CleanNM.org.

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. With the largest land position in a prolific uranium district, and the largest uranium endowment among U.S.-focused public uranium exploration companies, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. New Mexico, with expansive uranium resources, is positioned as a critical district in the U.S. domestic nuclear renaissance, driven by efforts to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

www.verderauranium.com

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Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "forecast", "estimate", "belief" or "intends or variations of such words. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Verdera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Verdera Energy Corp.

For further information, please contact: Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer, (214) 304-9552, [email protected]