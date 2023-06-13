VERDANI LLC ANNOUNCES B CORP CERTIFICATION

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Verdani LLC, d/b/a Verdani Partners, a leading full-service ESG consulting firm advising the commercial real estate industry, announced that it has earned B Corp Certification™, joining a community of companies using business as a force for good®.

Verdani Partners has been verified by B Lab™ as meeting the necessary high standards for social and environmental impact, has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and is demonstrating accountability and transparency by disclosing its performance in its public B Corp profile. Verdani exceeded the base score by 25 points on the rigorous B Impact Assessment™, which examines a company's performance in five areas: Governance, Workers, Environment, Customers, and Community. Verdani's focus on employee satisfaction, commitment to professional development, and generous benefits and profit-sharing programs contributed to a high Workers score, while Verdani's focus on its mission was key to earning a high Governance score. Further, because their consulting services are designed to deliver increased ESG impact for clients, are aligned with independent third-party frameworks like GRESB and UNPRI, and improve performance year over year, Verdani received points in the Customers impact area for this "impact business model."

Founder and CEO Daniele Horton stated that "B Corp Certification resonates with Verdani's values as a company whose mission is to accelerate sustainability in the built environment. Certification also keeps us accountable and focused on improving our impact." Horton adds, "Since founding Verdani in 2012, becoming a B Corp has been one of my dreams. As a minority and woman business owner and an immigrant, I am thrilled that Verdani Partners is joining this community of companies that share our values."

B Corp Certification was developed by B Lab, a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet by mobilizing the B Corp community to address society's most critical challenges. To learn more, visit http://www.Verdani.com/impact

About Verdani Partners: Verdani is a leading full-service ESG and sustainability consulting firm for the commercial real estate industry. Verdani manages ESG programs for 21 real estate firms, representing over $660B AUM and 1.3 billion square feet. Verdani helps clients minimize risk and create long-term value by implementing strategies including resilience, decarbonization/net zero, healthy buildings, biodiversity, DEI, data management, green building certifications, ESG frameworks, regulatory and annual reporting, ESG education, and stakeholder engagement.

