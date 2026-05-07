Verda and Compal Announce Partnership to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Development and Expansion

TAIPEI, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324) and Verda, the Helsinki-headquartered European AI cloud provider, purpose-built for the demands of frontier model training and agentic inference, today announced a strategic partnership under which Compal will supply next-generation GPU server systems to accelerate the build-out of its next-generation AI infrastructure across Europe and the APAC region.

Alan Chang, Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions Business Group at Compal, and Jorge Santos, Chief Operating Officer at Verda, hold framed partnership agreements during a signing ceremony

Under this collaboration, Compal will supply high-density, liquid-cooled AI server platforms. The platforms are engineered for the workloads defining the next wave of AI: agentic applications that process extensive context and operate at high concurrency, while maintaining the thermal efficiency required for Verda's sustainable cloud deployments.

The partnership underlines the growing global traction for Verda's services as well as Compal's growing role as an infrastructure partner to neocloud operators addressing rising demand for localized AI compute. As enterprises and governments increasingly prioritize data residency, security, and regulatory compliance, neocloud providers like Verda are emerging as key enablers of Sovereign AI strategies.

"Verda's platform reflects where AI infrastructure demand is heading--toward regional, high-performance, and energy-efficient deployments," said Alan Chang, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Business Group (ISBG) at Compal. "This collaboration demonstrates our ability to deliver advanced AI systems at scale for customers building the next generation of AI clouds."

"Our mission is to build the next generation of cloud infrastructure for AI and empower pioneering teams across the globe. Working with Compal helps us deliver with world-class quality and reliability, and is an important step in our plans to expand our presence in the APAC region. We're excited about what's ahead," said Jorge Santos, Chief Operating Officer at Verda.

Compal brings deep engineering expertise in accelerated computing, advanced thermal design, and system integration, enabling customers to deploy AI infrastructure efficiently while managing power density and operational complexity. To support global AI deployments, Compal continues to expand its manufacturing footprint across Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States, strengthening supply-chain resilience and aligning production capacity with regional customer requirements.

About Compal

Established in 1984, Compal has grown into a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. Compal has actively expanded into new growth areas, including cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates design and production facilities in the United States, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

About Verda

Verda (formerly DataCrunch) is a European AI cloud provider operating high-density GPU data centers across Europe, delivering on-demand compute for training and inference at scale. Headquartered in Finland, Verda runs infrastructure powered by renewable energy and serves frontier AI labs, research teams and startups building the next generation of models. Learn more at https://verda.com

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.

Media Contact: Jack Wang, Vice President & Spokesperson, Compal, +886-2-8797-8588, [email protected]; Jorge Santos, Chief Operating Officer, Verda, [email protected]