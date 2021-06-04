Venzee Technologies to Present at LD Micro Invitational

Venzee invited to share company value proposition at virtual investor conference

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), a "smart tech" Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, used by consumer brands to move critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

John Sexton Abrams, CEO of Venzee Technologies, will discuss how Venzee's revolutionary Mesh Connector™ product is disrupting the digital supply chain space and driving digital transformation of consumer brands, manufacturers, and retailers.

"The LD Micro event is well known for showcasing the best and most innovative new companies in the market. I am honored to have the opportunity to share how the Venzee platform is leading supply chain's digital transformation value for brands, retailers and investors," said Mr. Abrams.

During the first quarter, which Venzee reported on May 31, 2021, the Company noted that it had sold 675 Mesh Connectors™ by the end of the quarter, a tenfold increase from the 65 Mesh Connectors™ sold by the end of 2020. The Company also reported $8,000 in monthly recurring revenue from Mesh Connectors™ sales with plans to reach over USD $195,000 in monthly recurring revenue from Mesh Connectors™ by the end of 2021.

Event: Venzee Technologies Inc. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Presenter: John Sexton Abrams, CEO of Venzee Technologies

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)

Register to watch the presentation here .

The LD Micro Invitational XI Event is a three-day virtual investor conference expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ, OTCQB: VENZF) is a disruptive, smart technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that provides infinite scale for consumer brands to send product data to all of their retailers. Venzee's intelligent platform is used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

