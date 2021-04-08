Venzee Technologies Expands Content Syndication for Product Information Management Partner

Venzee closes significant Mesh Connector™ deal with leading Product Information Management Partner

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") a smart tech platform that automates the distribution of consumer-facing product information to retailers, announces today a purchase of additional Connectors from a Product Information Management (PIM) partner.

The partner is an industry-leading master data management (MDM) and PIM platform that provides a competitive advantage to large global brands. They engaged Venzee to fully automate the syndication of product information to their client base using the Company's proprietary Mesh Connector™ product.

According to Peter Montross, COO of Venzee Technologies, "Innovative, next-generation PIM providers like this partner clearly recognize the value and differentiation that Venzee provides to brands, and they seek to leverage Venzee to drive deeper brand engagements and compete more effectively."

Through new clients and deeper penetration across existing engagements, the Company anticipates it will continue announcing, on a regular basis, additional sales of Mesh Connectors™ within brands and manufacturers who have deeply integrated Venzee's platform capabilities across their retail sales channel operations.

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail destination.

With nearly 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ available to clients, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) is a technology platform used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

