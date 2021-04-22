Venzee Technologies Appoints Dr. John Sviokla to Board of Directors

Former PwC CMO and Artificial Intelligence thought leader from Harvard Business School joins Venzee Board

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") a smart tech Software as a Service (SaaS) platform providing infinite scale for consumer brands to send product data to any retailer, announces today the appointment of Dr. John Sviokla to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Sviokla is a recognized expert on how firms can apply emerging technologies to create value. He has served clients in a variety of industries around the globe and holds BA, MBA, and DBA degrees from Harvard University. Dr. Sviokla is a senior partner at the venture holding company, Manifold Group.

Previously, Dr. Sviokla served as Chief Marketing Officer for the US market segment of professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and as head of thought leadership for PwC global. For more than a decade, he led Diamond Technology Partners (NASDAQ: DTPI), a strategy and technology services firm serving Global 2000 companies, as Vice Chairman of the Board and partner.

A Harvard Business School professor, Dr. Sviokla has authored more than 100 articles, books, and case studies on business transformation and the application of innovative technologies. He has published works in The Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, Fortune, Forbes, The Financial Times, and other publications. Dr. Sviokla has appeared on Fox Business, MSNBC, Squawk Box and other media.

A leading voice on the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform business processes, Dr. Sviokla was at the forefront of Harvard Business School's research into AI and electronic commerce.

Dr. Sviokla said, "I'm delighted to be joining the board of such an important and innovative firm. Venzee's network approach transforms the information value chain as powerfully as the shipping container revolutionized the physical value chain. Every firm, large and small, will need to use technology like ours if they are going to be competitive now and in the future."

John Abrams, CEO of Venzee Technologies, said, "Few people see the digital future with more clarity than John Sviokla. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 organizations, he has helped unlock digital potential on a global scale for more than two decades. His active participation on our board validates our market opportunity and will help us engage major consumer brands in line with our ambitious growth goals."

Dr. Sviokla joins former President and CEO of Mega Brands, Marc Bertrand among other industry leaders on Venzee's Board of Directors. To accommodate Dr. Sviokla's appointment to the Board, Dan Wilkinson, former Chief Commercial Officer for Venzee competitor 1WorldSync, has taken a position of Senior Advisor to the Venzee sales and operations teams.

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail destination.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ available to clients, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

Mr. Sviokla's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ) is a disruptive, smart tech SaaS platform which provides infinite scale for consumer brands to send product data to all of their retailers. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

