Venzee Strengthens Sales Team to Support Accelerated Growth

Appoints Joel Carstedt as Senior Director of Sales

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Product Data, announced today that it is increasing investment in its sales department in preparation for growth acceleration.

Fortification of the Company's sales efforts demonstrates increased emphasis on going to market and establishing strong, strategic partnerships that will grow revenue streams. Venzee recently appointed Joel Carstedt as Senior Director of Sales to strengthen the Company's efforts to convert consumer brands and retailers into customers.

"We're attacking this opportunity head on, and my growing team and I are laser-focused to achieve goals and exceed expectations," said Mr. Carstedt. "That's all I've ever done in my career, and certainly what we plan on doing here at Venzee."

Mr. Carstedt has more than 14 years of experience in sales and technology, with five spent in the data synchronization software space as a Specialty Sales and Senior National Accounts Manager at Edgenet (acquired in 2019 by Venzee competitor Syndigo). While he was instrumental in Edgenet's revival from bankruptcy, he left to pursue other opportunities in software and digital dentistry where he continued to excel as a top performing, industry and team-leading sales professional. His decision to return to the product data space is seen as a massive win for Venzee and their customers.

"The size of the opportunity in this industry is unfathomable to think about sometimes," said Mr. Carstedt. "Almost every product or company in the world, and where that product is sold via retail or online sales channels, struggles with the exact problems that Venzee solves – how to quickly, accurately, and efficiently distribute product information that is tailored exactly how the sellers need it."

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail or e-commerce destination.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ available to clients, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

On Behalf of the Board,

Peter Montross

Chief Operating Officer

Twitter: @usevenzee

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/venzee-inc/

Podcast: https://www.venzee.com/resources/podcast

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Venzee Technologies Inc.

For further information: Kin Communications, Inc., Investor Relations (Canada), [email protected], 604-684-6730; Stonegate Capital Partners, Investor Relations (U.S.), [email protected], 214-987-4121; Annie Dysart, Marketing Specialist, Venzee Technologies, Inc., [email protected], 888-359-8110

Related Links

https://www.venzee.com/

