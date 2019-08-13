Venzee Retains Mackie Research Capital for Capital Markets Services

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie Research") to initiate market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Beginning August 1, 2019, Mackie Research will trade shares of the Company on the Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The agreement between Mackie Research and the Company will continue in effect unless terminated by either party with written or verbal notice of 30 days. The Company has agreed to pay Mackie Research CAD$4,000 per month, quarterly in advance with the funds coming from its working capital. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mackie Research and the Company and Mackie Research will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Venzee

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerate revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client's desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS), allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie Research is one of Canada's largest independent full-service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie Research is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie Research offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

Peter MacKay, President and CEO

peter@venzee.com

