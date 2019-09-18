Venzee Expands Retail Engagement Attracting Expert Strategic Supply Chain Talent

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc . (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") has announced the addition of Daniel Wilkinson to its board of directors in support of Venzee's strategic growth goals and expansion of its global retailer integrations.

Previously Mr. Wilkinson served as Chief Commercial Officer at content distribution giant 1WorldSync. For nearly two decades, Mr. Wilkinson drove 1WorldSync into new markets and industry verticals and became the dominant solution provider in grocery, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and non-regulated medical products.

Earlier this year, 1WorldSync was acquired by Battery Ventures for an undisclosed sum.

According to Venzee CEO John Abrams, "Better than anyone else, Dan understands the consumer-driven changes underway in retail trade today. His intellect, vision, and strategic bias has helped suppliers, brands, manufacturers, and retailers unlock operational efficiency on a global scale. Dan's industry knowledge - coupled with Venzee's advanced tech - will undoubtedly lead to accelerated growth for Venzee and more rapid retail market transformation."

Venzee is a retail trade platform that allows suppliers to integrate with retailers and other trade partners globally. Venzee's simplified and intelligent "machine-to-machine" integration helps suppliers and retailers remove supply chain friction and deepen consumer relationships based on accurate, relevant, and engaging product information delivered in real-time.

Mr. Wilkinson said, "I am excited to join the Venzee team. Venzee's modern technology platform allows brands and retailers to remain consumer-relevant in a disruptive consumer-driven age. As consumers, we continue to demand more efficient commerce. That core consumer demand drives retail trade participants to embrace intelligent, modern, and globally accessible platforms. In my view, Venzee is in the vanguard of those solutions able to satisfy retail trade needs today."

The Venzee platform is built on an advanced, cloud-based architecture. By leading with a modern, application programming interface (API) integration approach, Venzee reduces technical challenges for both suppliers and retailers, allowing for supply chain improvement without significant technical investment.

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerates revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client's desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

