Venzee Beats 2019 Retail Integration Growth Goal

Retail Tech Solution Provider Sets Ambitious Plan to Exceed 10K Automated Global Retail Connections

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") has announced completion of functional integration to more than 250 of the world's largest retail destinations, growing revenue-generating retail endpoints above plan.

John Abrams, President and CEO of Venzee said, "while achieving integration with so many large retailers is an important milestone for the Venzee team, today we also announce a more ambitious goal: providing a single, simple, standards-based interface to more than 10,000 diverse global retailers - something no other distribution solution offers brands, partners, retailers, or manufacturers".

According to Chad Kaczmarek, Venzee's Sr. Director of Integrations, "continued, rapid growth of our retail connection base positions Venzee as the preferred content distribution solution for any brand, manufacturer, or distributor looking to expand and simplify content delivery to a larger group of retail channels".

In 2019 Venzee set a goal of connecting to all of the 250 largest retailers - as identified in Deloitte's annual retail ranking (Global Powers of Retailing, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited). In December 2019 the company achieved its connection growth goal and anticipates generating additional operating revenue in the coming quarters as a direct result.

Venzee offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) technology platform used by brands and others in retail trade as a means to displace labor and manual processes in favor of integrated, "machine-driven" solutions.

Mr. Kaczmarek, a retail industry veteran, noted: "By automating content distribution, brands get more product information in front of more global consumers with less effort and less cost. With our goal now to offer our client base more than 10,000 retail integrations, the Venzee platform is a key growth option for brands looking to expand their global retail consumer base".

Studies released by IBM Research Insights* at the National Retail Foundation's "Big Show" in New York this week suggest digital transformation of retail trade is underway and accelerating.

Commenting on this retail trend, Mr. Abrams said, "Brands and manufacturers are clearly looking for more efficient ways to grow sales channels and satisfy consumer demand for expansive product information. Venzee's intelligent, automated, digital transformation platform helps those companies meet global consumer content demand with less effort, less labor, and less cost".

* Research Insights, "Meet the 2020 consumers driving change - Why brands must deliver on omnipresence, agility, and sustainability" Copyright IBM Corporation 2020.

About Venzee

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers.

At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies process, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

