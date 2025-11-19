Ventum Financial Launches "Ventum Black," Unlocking Opportunity and Redefining Wealth Management as a Lifestyle

Exclusive membership program connects clients with premium brands, curated experiences, and cultural access

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum") has announced the launch of Ventum Black, a client membership program designed to unlock opportunity and elevate the wealth management experience beyond finance -- offering clients exclusive access to luxury partners, bespoke experiences, and lifestyle opportunities across Canada and beyond.

Ventum Black Unlocking Opportunity (CNW Group/Ventum Financial)

"We have been actively listening to our Advisors and our clients, and we concluded they needed more than financial expertise" said David Cusson, CEO, Ventum Financial. "Ventum's commitment to client service excellence provided us with the opportunity to support our clients and their families from a comprehensive lifestyle perspective, that ultimately led to the founding of Ventum Black."

Through strategic partnerships with leading names in health, travel, automotive, culture, and entertainment, Ventum Black members enjoy privileges typically unavailable to the public. The program's launch partners include Medcan, Fairgrounds, Policaro, Vintage Conservatory, Harrison Healthcare, Prenuvo, Sotheby's Auction House with more luxury wellness, and lifestyle partners to be announced ongoing.

Ventum Black caters to the shifting definition of luxury from ownership to access. Luxury today is no longer about what you own, but what you can experience. The Economist's ultra-luxury services index, which tracks elite experiences, has risen 90 percent since 2019. The data reinforces what Ventum Black was built to deliver: meaningful access, cultural connection, and experiences that money alone can't buy. The future of wealth isn't material, it's experiential.

Membership to Ventum Black is automatic for Ventum clients, a reflection of the firm's commitment to delivering tangible advantages and meaningful rewards. There are no fees, no subscriptions and its exclusive to their 48,000 clients (and Ventum employees.)

"Having studied global ultra-high net worth and high net worth client behaviour for the past 10 years, it was clear to me there were themes forming; clients are seeking education, entertainment, experience and engagement," said Debbie McGrath, Chief Client Experience Officer, Ventum Financial. "With demanding personal schedules, clients desire simplification to their household needs. We've taken care of their checklist with Ventum Black's access, connecting our clients to brands and experiences that fill those gaps."

Designed to evolve and expand, Ventum Black will continue introducing new categories and experiences that mirror its clients' evolving interests, from education and wellness to travel and private events.

The launch marks another step in Ventum Financials' mission to redefine wealth management as a lifestyle, where financial success meets cultural access, personal growth, and exceptional experiences.

For more information about Ventum Black, please visit https://ventumfinancial.com/ventum-black/

About Ventum Financial Corp.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with key operations in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ventum Financial Corp. is a leading independent investment advisory and capital markets firm with 13 offices across Canada and more than $9 billion in assets under administration and management (AUA/AUM).

Driven by a steadfast commitment to integrity and client service, Ventum Financial delivers a comprehensive range of financial solutions to individual, institutional, and corporate clients. The Ventum team of experienced professionals is empowered to deliver exceptional client experiences and outcomes through an innovative service culture built on knowledge, insight, and advanced tools.

Source: The Economist, " Why the ultra-rich are giving up on luxury assets ," October 12, 2025.

