Vention, the manufacturing automation platform (MAP), and FANUC enter an alliance for the direct sale of FANUC CRX collaborative robot cells online

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vention, the cloud-based manufacturing automation platform (MAP), and FANUC, a world-leading manufacturer of industrial robots, are proud to announce their alliance in the field of collaborative robotics. Centered around the FANUC CRX cobot, this collaboration will enable prospective end-users, system integrators, and training centers to design and order complete, end-to-end robot cells directly from the Vention cloud platform.

Vention's MAP provides a cloud-based 3D CAD software for the design of automated equipment. Equipped with a library of 1,000+ modular components—ranging from linear actuators to conveyors to end-of-arm-tooling, and loaded with smart design capabilities—the platform empowers users to design and simulate robot cells in a fraction of the time generally required with traditional CAD software.

Etienne Lacroix, Vention's CEO, said, "The addition of FANUC CRX collaborative robots to the Vention platform will empower a new class of manufacturing professionals to design, program, order, and deploy robot cells in an intuitive, easy-to-learn environment. This is not only great news for users of FANUC and Vention, but for the North American manufacturing industry as a whole."

Together, the FANUC CRX cobot and the Vention part library complement a range of existing products. With a payload of 10 kg, reach of up to 1.4 m, the CRX cobot is well suited for a breadth of applications including assembly, machine tending, and pick-and-place. The Vention platform features its own collection of modular parts designed specifically for the CRX collaborative robots, such as mounting plates, controller bracket, and pendant bracket, which are now available in the Vention part library.

Clients of Vention that order FANUC CRX collaborative robot cells online will have access to Vention's remote support capabilities, including robot reach studies, Vention robot program templates, and a variety of deployment packages.

Dick Motley, Director of the Authorized System Integrator Network for FANUC America said, "Like all of FANUC's robots, the CRX series offers our proven industrial quality and reliability. With its simple drag and drop programming features, and the ability to operate eight year maintenance-free, the CRX is truly a game changer for companies looking to lower costs and increase productivity. We are excited to bring the CRX to Vention's online design platform, and recognize they offer a broad range of complementary technology and a unique sourcing alternative to make robotic automation accessible for small-to-medium-size companies in the Americas."

Vention Media Contact:

Jennifer Sewell

Marketing Director

[email protected]

Vention media kit

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days. Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform lets clients design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and is used in over 1,200 factories on five continents. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

About FANUC

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of "Service First" which means that customer service is the highest priority. FANUC is committed to supplying their customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

For further information: please call 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit fanucamerica.com/CRX.

http://www.vention.io

