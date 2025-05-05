Vention Announces Commercial Availability of MachineMotion AI--An AI-Ready Automation Controller with Built-In Cellular Connectivity

MachineMotion AI replaces traditional PLCs with a plug & play, future-proof control system built for the next generation of robotics and automated equipment

Embedded with NVIDIA-accelerated computing technology, MachineMotion AI can run compute-intensive AI workloads for autonomous robotics

Direct cellular technology offers manufacturers connectivity for over-the-air software updates, remote support, and cloud-based analytics — with all the security advantages of a direct wireless connection

The power of MachineMotion AI was demonstrated in March at NVIDIA GTC, where it powered an autonomous bin-picking robot that could detect, select, pick up, and organize a bin full of parts with sub-millimeter grasping dexterity

MachineMotion AI will power multiple automation systems, including the autonomous bin-picking robot, in Vention Booth No. 4432 at Automate 2025, to be held May 12-15 at Huntington Place in Detroit

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, today announced the commercial availability of its powerful third-generation controller, MachineMotion AI.

Featuring NVIDIA-accelerated computing technology and independent Bell LTE connectivity, the new industrial automation controller empowers manufacturers to deploy intelligent automation systems faster and more securely than ever before.

MachineMotion AI consolidates the work of multiple PLCs, seamlessly running up to 30 daisy-chained motors and coordinating robots, conveyors, and vision systems — all from a single, cabinet-free unit. This next-generation automation control system not only replaces PLCs but goes beyond their capabilities, such as powering autonomous robots, which require intensive, rapid computing capabilities.

MachineMotion AI is compatible with leading robot brands, including ABB, FANUC, and Universal Robots. It delivers up to 3,000W of power and drives up to 30 servo motors via EtherCAT.

"MachineMotion AI is truly a breakthrough automation control system," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO at Vention. "With built-in AI computing and independent cellular connectivity, manufacturers can deploy smarter systems faster — and keep them supported and secure without adding complexity to their internal networks. Our control system was built for modern AI-driven automation and robotics systems."

"Bell is pleased to collaborate with Vention on MachineMotion AI," said Michel Richer, SVP, Enterprise Solutions, Bell Canada. "The low latency, robust strength and security of Bell's network ensures reliable and seamless connectivity for Vention's innovative automation solutions, empowering manufacturers to achieve their goals."

Designed for AI-Powered Manufacturing

MachineMotion AI is powered by NVIDIA Jetson and the NVIDIA Isaac CUDA-accelerated libraries and models, such as FoundationPose, which deliver the processing power necessary for compute-intensive AI tasks like real-time vision processing, bin-picking, and autonomous decision-making.

Key features of MachineMotion AI include:

Plug-and-play: Integrates easily with hundreds of motion devices and sensors — from robot arms and conveyors to computer vision systems and more.

Integrates easily with hundreds of motion devices and sensors — from robot arms and conveyors to computer vision systems and more. Compatibility: Integrates with leading robot brands such as ABB, FANUC and Universal Robots; supports leading industrial protocols, such as Ethernet/IP, IO-Link, and MQTT.

Integrates with leading robot brands such as ABB, FANUC and Universal Robots; supports leading industrial protocols, such as Ethernet/IP, IO-Link, and MQTT. Powerful performance: Delivers up to 3,000W of power and drives up to 30 distributed and daisy-chainable servo motors via EtherCAT.

Delivers up to 3,000W of power and drives up to 30 distributed and daisy-chainable servo motors via EtherCAT. Connectivity: OTA software and firmware updates, as well as cloud-based monitoring and analysis, over Wi-Fi or Bell cellular connectivity.

OTA software and firmware updates, as well as cloud-based monitoring and analysis, over Wi-Fi or Bell cellular connectivity. Secured and connected: Supports pull-based, over-the-air upgrades with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, with an ISO27001- and NIST-800-certified cloud platform.

Supports pull-based, over-the-air upgrades with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, with an ISO27001- and NIST-800-certified cloud platform. Compact and robust design: Housed in an award-winning IP54-rated enclosure with passive cooling and a 360° beacon light for status communication.

Housed in an award-winning IP54-rated enclosure with passive cooling and a 360° beacon light for status communication. Intuitive programming: Supports both code-free and Python programming, either in the cloud with digital twin simulation, or on the edge with the physical twin machine.

Vention's MachineMotion AI is programmed with MachineLogic, part of Vention's powerful MachineBuilder™ end-to-end software suite for designing, simulating, deploying, and operating complete automation systems with full monitoring and optimization tools, including Remote Support.

Built-In Cellular for Secure, Always-On Automation

MachineMotion AI is the first Vention controller to feature built-in cellular connectivity, enabled through a collaboration with Bell, Canada's largest communications company, with expansive wireless coverage and long-standing agreements with trusted U.S. carriers. This ensures reliable connectivity across manufacturing sites in both countries, extending the reach and responsiveness of Vention's support capabilities.

The connection operates independently of local firewalls and networks, giving manufacturers real-time access to software updates, cloud programming, system monitoring, and live support—without compromising internal IT security.

Benefits of Bell-powered cellular include:

Seamless OTA software and firmware upgrades

Live access to Vention Remote Support, right from the pendant

Cloud-based Vention monitoring and analysis dashboards for performance tracking and AI optimization

See It Live at Automate 2025

MachineMotion AI will be showcased live at Automate 2025 from May 12–15 at Vention Booth No. 4432 on the main concourse at Huntington Place in Detroit. Three MMAI controllers will power multiple demos across the booth — including an autonomous bin-picking robot featured earlier this year at NVIDIA GTC.

Learn more at http://vention.com/machinemotion-ai

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation by enabling businesses of all sizes to automate faster than ever — boosting productivity, cutting costs, and driving scalable growth. With our free, drag-and-drop MachineBuilder™ software and modular, plug-and-play FastFactory™ hardware ecosystem, Vention helps businesses automate with unmatched speed, simplicity, and success. Our unified software and hardware automation platform enables businesses to design, simulate, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Trusted by 4,000+ customers across five continents, Vention is redefining the automation experience with exceptional technology and customer service. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

