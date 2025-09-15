Veneto Bath Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Flagship Store in Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Veneto Bath, a leader in luxury bathroom design, announces the grand opening of its flagship Canadian store in Montreal. This milestone marks the brand's entry into the Canadian market, bringing Italian-inspired craftsmanship, contemporary design, and customer-focused experiences to homeowners, architects, and designers across Quebec.

Located at 5434 Royalmount Avenue in Mont-Royal, the showroom showcases a curated range of luxury bathroom products, from sleek vanities and modern plumbing fixtures to premium bathtubs, tiles, mirrors and accessories. Veneto Bath is best known for its prefabricated vanities, but the store also features leading plumbing brands including House of ROHL, Kohler, Brizo, Duravit, Toto, Rubi, Blanco, Franke, Phylrich, Duravit, Toto, Rubinet, Zomodo & and more.

"Montreal was the perfect choice for our flagship store in Canada," said Veneto Bath on Sept. 9, 2025. "The city's cultural heritage, design-savvy community, and appreciation for high-end home solutions align beautifully with our brand. We're excited to create a destination where customers can be inspired and experience the very best of Veneto Bath."

The flagship offers an immersive shopping environment with staged bathroom vignettes, interactive product displays, and on-site design specialists for tailored project solutions. Beyond retail, Veneto Bath Montreal will serve as a hub for the local design and building community. The space will host exclusive events, product launches, and collaborative workshops with architects, designers, and contractors.

"Our goal is to go beyond retail," the company added. "This store is not just about selling products—it's about inspiring people to reimagine what their homes can be." The grand opening welcomed industry leaders, media, and design enthusiasts to explore the new space and experience Veneto Bath firsthand. With this launch, the company sets the stage for future Canadian growth while reinforcing its global reputation in premium bathroom design.

Store Information

Address: 5434 Royalmount Avenue, Mont-Royal, Quebec H4P 1H7

Phone: (514) 768-1918

Email: [email protected]

Website: venetobath.com

Hours: Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Closed Sunday

Veneto Bath specializes in luxury bathroom products that combine timeless Italian-inspired design with modern innovation. With a focus on sustainability, craftsmanship, and customer experience, the brand creates solutions that elevate everyday living.

Media contact: Francesca, [email protected]