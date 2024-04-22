VENERABLE VENTURES PROVIDES UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: VLV) announces further to its news release on February 20, 2024, the Company is on a 90 days' Notice to transfer to NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange for not meeting Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements ("Tier 2 CLR"). Trading in the common shares of the Company will resume effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 under the ticker symbolTSXV: VLV.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

VENERABLE VENTURES LTD.

Alan MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.609.6110

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the transfer of the listing of the Company to the NEX board and the anticipated resumption of trading. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will proceed on the terms contemplated above or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Venerable Ventures Ltd.