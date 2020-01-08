Vena Releases Microsoft Power BI Data Connector, Gets Recognized In Nucleus Research's 12 Hot Companies To Watch

Faster Insights. Greater Collaboration. Better financial storytelling with the Vena Power BI Data Connector.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Vena Solutions, the leader in finance process management software, recently unveiled its Power BI Data Connector, giving users a versatile and powerful new tool for analyzing company data, collaborating and sharing insights, and making more informed decisions across the organization.

With the Power BI Connector, finance professionals can instantly generate eye-popping graphics and visualizations of key company metrics on any device—from laptops to tablets to phones. Dashboards and reports are accessible online at any time, eliminating clunky email links and tedious downloads, and empowering CFOs, business managers and analysts with ongoing, real-time insights they can use to make an impact and tell the stories in their numbers.

Dominic Di Bernardo, Chief Business Intelligence Officer at Cumming Corporation, had this to say:

"With the Vena Power BI Connector, connecting Vena data with other key data sources - with very little effort - was critical to understand when we may be off-trend. This integration gave us the ability to quickly adjust, focus on the problem and find a solution."

Highlights of the Vena Power BI Connector include:

Instant Insights with at-a-glance visuals that make the numbers come alive and enable more meaningful collaboration, throughout the organization.





with at-a-glance visuals that make the numbers come alive and enable more meaningful collaboration, throughout the organization. Setup in Minutes with a certified data connector from Vena to Power BI, and pre-defined data integrations.





with a certified data connector from Vena to Power BI, and pre-defined data integrations. Real-time Decisions with data that's always accessible—on any device—and always up-to-date.





with data that's always accessible—on any device—and always up-to-date. Exponential Value with the ability to scale across other operational groups and generate diverse reporting mediums for different stakeholders.

Along with the Power BI Data Connector, Vena's latest release offers new native data connectors to Microsoft Great Plains, enhanced Ad Hoc analysis for self-serve reporting and data exploration, and continued improvements to performance and modeling.

VENA RECOGNIZED BY NUCLEUS RESEARCH AS ONE OF 12 HOT COMPANIES TO WATCH IN 2020.

Boston-based Nucleus Research just unveiled its list of the 12 tech companies poised to deliver breakthroughs in value to business customers in the coming year.

"The Hot Companies to Watch List is an exciting collection of technology companies that are already delivering outstanding business value to their customers, and are poised for even greater things in 2020," said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research.

The Nucleus report singled out Vena as a company "delivering modern CPM capabilities (including planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and dashboards) closer to Microsoft Excel's user interface framework than any other vendor before it."

Nucleus then goes on to say that Vena's "high usability has produced quick adoption rates for its current customers, leading to high return on investment rates and short payback periods."

To learn more about the Power BI Data Connector, please click here.

For the full Nucleus report, please click here.

About Vena

Vena Solutions delivers a finance process management solution that finance trusts and business users love. Customers choose Vena for its renowned ease of use, powerful reporting and analytics and connected platform of applications covering the full spectrum of FP&A—from account reconciliation and budgeting to scenario modeling and management dashboards. Hundreds of the world's smartest companies rely on Vena to measure and learn from their past performance, and plan confidently for a successful future.

