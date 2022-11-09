Vena Complete Planning Wins TrustRadius 2022 Best Software Award

Vena's cloud-based corporate performance management platform also earned a spot on the For Enterprise List and For Mid-Sized List

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has earned a badge for landing on the Overall TrustRadius Best Software List as well as the For Enterprise List and For Mid-Sized List , based on customer satisfaction, performance reviews and market size fit. The recognition comes on the heels of Vena winning a TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for the third consecutive year.

The TrustRadius Best Software List celebrates products that support the evolution of self-serve buyers by sourcing and using customer reviews. To make the list, products must have more than 40 reviews from the past year and have maintained a trScore of 7.5 or higher. These characteristics demonstrate a commitment to transparency, improvement and user insights.

"Vena Solutions was selected for the 2022 Best Software List as best suited for mid-sized and enterprise businesses," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. Vena's customers at mid-sized and enterprise businesses praised the product's overall flexibility, easy-to-use drill-down capabilities and ability to automate workflows."

Vena helps finance teams analyze, gain insights and report on business performance to help organizations forecast, plan, budget and report on their key performance indicators. Vena Complete Planning automates planning processes across departments and systems in human resources, marketing and sales, each of which can benefit from enterprise performance management (EPM) for forecasting, budgeting and reporting, revenue planning, workforce planning, scenario analysis and beyond.

Vena's top-rated reviews and ratings on TrustRadius are a result of the insights shared by verified users . One user shared, "Vena is easy to use and maintain. All the stakeholders in the business love it. Vena is used in our day-to-day management of the business. It has allowed us to have full transparency of our business with one source of truth. We also use it for consolidating and reporting our financials internally and externally. Vena has made it much easier for forecasting, budgeting and modeling the business."

"Used across the entire company for planning and reporting. Gives managers access to transaction detail and timely data. Quarterly forecasts have made planning agile and up to date based on operational changes."

"Vena has been a great platform for us to input all of our forecastings into one hub so that we can perform our consolidations. We also import our actual data into the Vena database, so we are now able to compare our financial results against our forecast and budgets to provide better analysis for our stakeholders."

"The integrations and data feeds have been managed with minimal training upfront. We have not needed to involve our IT department and that allows Accounting to manage the process on our terms and priority."

"We're always so grateful to our customers for sharing their feedback on TrustRadius. Their high rankings for Vena tell us that we are providing both the technology and operational methodology needed to set their businesses up for success," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "But we will always strive to be better in serving our mission of empowering our customers' Plan To Grow™, creating market-leading products and solutions to inspire their work—across industries and markets—and guide their growth."

Earlier this year, Vena also received three TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in the Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Budgeting and Forecasting and Financial Close categories.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Awards have been the standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products based entirely on customer feedback.

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning Platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com , follow Vena on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @venasolutions and join the Plan To Grow community.

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

