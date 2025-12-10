Velo Protocol Surges Forward with Major Partnerships and Proven Fundamentals

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Velo Protocol continues to build unstoppable momentum in Web3+ finance, stacking high impact partnerships that expand programmable payments, RWA tokenization, and borderless liquidity across Asia and beyond. From tokenized real-world assets to institutional-grade listings and super-app rollouts, every new milestone reinforces Velo's position as one of the fastest executing infrastructures in the PayFi and RWA sectors, all while remaining sharply undervalued relative to its growing adoption and utility.

Key recent milestones include:

Strategic collaboration with EVOLVE Chain (Avalanche) to tokenize electric vehicles and green energy assets, bringing fractional ownership and sustainable finance to millions.

Joint venture with Lightnet and OpenEden to launch Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) and the ASEAN Settlement Network, delivering yield-bearing tokenized U.S. Treasuries (TBILL) and instant regional settlements.

Codevelopment of the Orbit Plus Super App with EVOLVE and Lightnet, now in beta, offering multi-chain wallets, RWA trading, loyalty rewards, and PayFi tools in a single seamless interface.

Spot listing on OKX Singapore and perpetual futures on KuCoin, dramatically increasing institutional liquidity and regulated market access.

Successful RWA debut of NASDAQ listed UCAR's battery swap technology via PicWe Launchpad, proving Velo's ability to onboard traditional enterprises into Web3.

These wins complement existing integrations with Visa, Binance, Solana, and government-backed pilots in Southeast Asia, pushing the ecosystem past 1 million active users and billions in processed volume.

At its core, Velo's latest litepaper showcases rock solid fundamentals:

Federated credit exchange network on Stellar Consensus Protocol issuing 1:1 fiat pegged digital credits

Full-stack RWA tokenization engine for treasuries, receivables, and real world collateral

engine for treasuries, receivables, and real world collateral High-throughput programmable payments with automated smart-contract settlements

Compliance first KYC/KYB layer fused with on-chain privacy

Hermes Warp cross chain bridge and Orbit loyalty system turning everyday transactions into yield opportunities

In a market where comparable PayFi and RWA projects trade at 3–5× higher multiples, Velo's combination of live products, institutional partnerships, and real traction stands out as one of the most compelling opportunities in blockchain finance today.

A Velo Labs spokesperson commented:

"Every partnership and product launch brings us closer to a world where money moves at the speed of thought. The fundamentals are in place, the network is growing, and the best is clearly still ahead."

About Velo Labs

Velo Labs is a global pioneer in Web3-based financial solutions, offering a cutting-edge liquidity and settlement network for secure, efficient value transfers. Backed by the Stellar Network and CP Group, our reach has expanded beyond Southeast Asia and the Pacific, now serving partners worldwide. We connect and complement the gap between traditional banking infrastructure and Web3, leading the way in blockchain mass adoption. Our extensive Web3-based payment network, along with Lightnet, our licensed settlement partner, position us as a global heavyweight. Velo Labs offers a diverse range of Web3-based products, notably Orbit, tailored for individuals, merchants, corporations, and enterprises worldwide--dedicated to empowering global financial connectivity and expanding accessibility globally. Follow us for more info: Twitter / Telegram.

SOURCE Velo Labs Technology Ltd.

Yong Ching Ng, [email protected]