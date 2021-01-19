Vejii Launches Vegan Wine Offering on ShopVejii.com

Vejii joins $88 billion dollar US wine market expanding its product offering to include a selection of curated vegan wines

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc.("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement to offer a curated selection of vegan wines on its digital marketplace, in partnership with VeganWines.com. This opportunity serves as an entry-point for Vejii into a new product category. VeganWines.com has been onboarded as a vendor that will ship orders directly to Vejii's customers from its distribution center in Santa Rosa, California.

Vegan wines will be the most recent addition to the Vejii marketplace with reach across the United States. Currently, Vejii is home to over 3,000 vegan SKU's which include grocery, skincare, pet products, and homecare. "We are honoured to be joining the Vejii marketplace. Joining some of North America's leading vegan brands, allowing us to rapidly scale across the country", said Frances Gonzalez, CEO of Veganwines.com. "Being able to gain access to Vejii's community is something we are proud to align our brand with. Vejii has proven their ability to build a community with vegans from all across the country. The move to a plant-based diet is becoming increasingly popular, and by partnering with Vejii to tell our story we will be able to connect with consumers in key markets across the nation."

This addition to the platform comes following Vejii's recent brand ambassador engagements, including pro-surfer Tia Blanco, as well as several active and retired professional athletes. "Our team has used our marketplace data to get an understanding of what consumers are looking for, and some of the pain points in the industry. At Vejii we are building one of the largest marketplaces that incorporates machine learning, to identify and anticipate consumer demands", said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "This type of information and data is very valuable to our team in ensuring that our offering meets our consumer demand.

Industry statistics have shown a rapidly growing demand for plant-based products across different verticals. "Providing wine on our website is an exciting opportunity," said Darren Gill, Director of Vejii. "We've seen the success of the online liquor industry due to the recent impacts of COVID-19, and having it as a part of our plant-based platform adds to the opportunity for our company to be able to better provide for our customers."

Vejii will be offering curated wine bundles in time for Valentine's Day. If you're looking for the perfect vegan Valentine's Day gift this year, be sure to head over to shopvejii.com to learn more.

About Vegan Wines

Despacito Distributors & Vegan Wines was founded by Frances Gonzalez in 2017, and focuses on providing high-quality vegan wines from the soil to the bottle. Vegan Wines is a subscription-based club and online wine shop that ships to over 41 states. Despacito Distributors is a wine importer and distribution company that supplies 100% plant-based wines to business owners in the hospitality industry. The wines for Vegan Wines are from Despacito Distributors both owned by Frances Gonzalez.

Having been routinely frustrated when trying to order vegan wine in restaurants or locate animal-friendly bottles in shops, Frances now seeks to make the wine selection process easier for everybody – vegans, environmentally conscious wine lovers, and those seeking more transparency when it comes to what they're drinking.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

