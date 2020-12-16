Vejii Holdings Ltd. Launches Perishable and Frozen Food Products on ShopVejii.com

Vejii expands its offering of plant-based products to include perishable and frozen brands such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein, Tofurkey, Alpha Foods, Field Roast

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc.("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of its expanded product offering of vegan and plant-based products including perishable and frozen plant-based meat, seafood and dairy alternatives.

Vejii leverages data analytics from site traffic and buying behaviour to assess the demand for specific product categories and brands. Based on that data, the Company has established distribution channels for these key categories, as a critical part of Vejii's product offering. The addition of these products into Vejii's digital marketplace round-out the offering to include everything from well-known brands to more general grocery items.

Vejii has built a diverse distribution platform to provide perishable and non-perishable products across the country. The offering includes Grocery, Protein and Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Supplements, Plant-Based Cosmetics, and Baby/Kids products. Vejii's goal is to mainstream vegan and plant-based products, making them more accessible through a centralized shopping experience.

Vejii provides broad-scale access to small and large scale vegan and plant-based brands, offering thousands of products in one location, and is focused on connecting consumers with the products they already love, and new selections they want to try.

The Company will continue to expand its offering and leverage its proprietary technology, including its own AI to provide a world-class buying experience. Vejii is an inclusive platform that welcomes everyone to experience the plant-based lifestyle.

Of all U.S. households, 14% purchase plant-based meat - which equates to approximately 18 million households. In 2019, the annual retail food market grew by 2.2%, but plant-based foods swelled by 11.4% in comparison, according to the Plant Based Foods Association [1]. The market for alternative meat can reach $140 billion over the next decade, according to a team of Barclays analysts spanning the agriculture, food, and restaurant industries. That rapid pace of growth implies the animal-free industry could capture about 10% of the $1.4 trillion global meat industry. [2]

Vejii Holdings' CEO, Kory Zelickson comments: "The addition of perishable and frozen products is critical for us in order to meet consumer demand. We've already seen traction as a result of our efforts to expand into key categories such as plant-based meats and cheese alternatives."

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

VejiiHoldings.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Vejii Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance; data shared for reference of market size, on-boarding of vendors and product categories; and expectations regarding the Company's rollout plan; and the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Email: [email protected]