Vejii Holdings Ltd. Announces US Launch of its Vegan Marketplace, ShopVejii.com

Vejii offers thousands of plant-based products from different brands in one location.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc. ("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of its online marketplace for vegan and plant-based products, ShopVejii.com. Vejii's platform is a multi-vendor system that incorporates machine learning, AI, and proprietary technology to provide an enhanced shopping experience to its customers.

Vejii's goal is to connect consumers with the largest selection of niche and mainstream vegan products in a friendly and welcoming environment. Vejii's multi-vendor platform with an integrated vendor portal provides a channel for established brands looking to target new customers, or small brands looking to scale nationally.

Plant-based alternatives have become increasingly popular and competitive with traditional animal-based products like meats, eggs, and dairy. As a result, a growing number of mainstream consumers are shifting to plant-based options. Vejii intends to address this growing market by providing consumers with a centralized shopping experience.

New SPINS retail sales data released in March 2020, shows that grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 29% in the past two years to $5 billion in the US alone [1]. The global plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 and anticipated to reach $74.2 billion by 2027. [2] According to 2020 Statista data, there has been over a 40% increase in the number of digital shoppers, climbing from 1.32 billion in 2014 to 2.05 billion in 2020.[3]

Vejii's online marketplace was designed and developed with one purpose, customer acquisition. By offering our customers the largest selection of everyday products, connecting with new up and coming brands, or using tools like AI, smart lists, and targeted product recommendations, everything we build starts with the customer first.

The platform is built to scale and can accommodate thousands of vendors and millions of products. The Company is focused on continuing to onboard new vendors, distributors, and brands, to enhance its offering and enter into new partnerships and product categories.

Vejii's management team is composed of industry-leading professionals with specific expertise in the areas of technology, distribution and logistics, e-commerce, finance, and scaling global operations. The Company will be focused on its USA launch and plans to make the platform available for vendors and consumers globally.

Vejii's CEO, Kory Zelickson comments: "Vejii's platform was designed to provide broad access to vegan and plant-based products, with a simple and user-friendly experience.

Traditionally, consumers have had to shop at multiple locations to purchase the products they require. Vejii aims to provide a centralized shopping experience, with the added benefit of having all of your products delivered to your door. We anticipate that this will help consumers who are leading increasingly busy lifestyles to still make healthy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet.

Vejii will continue to onboard new vendors, innovative products, and continuously leverage technology platforms to enhance our customers' experience.

About Vejii Holding Ltd

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

VejiiHoldings.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Vejii Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance; data shared for reference of market size, on-boarding of vendors and product categories; and expectations regarding the Company's rollout plan; and the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Vejii Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Email: [email protected]