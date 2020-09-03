Vegaste Technologies Corp. offers Stay Wyld Organics products in newly launched vitamins and supplements section of online store

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegaste Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Vegaste") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1), is pleased to announce that the Company's e-commerce platform www.PlantX.com will begin featuring products from medicinal mushroom company Stay Wyld Organics Ltd. ("Stay Wyld Organics").

Stay Wyld Organics medicinal mushroom powders and capsules will be found in the newly launched vitamins and supplements section of the Company's website www.PlantX.com/vitamins. Stay Wyld Organics offers ready-to-use bioavailable mushrooms, all grown and harvested in North America, and steam treated to increase bioavailability. Stay Wyld Organics mushroom powders are certified organic.

Stay Wyld Organics was co-founded by Chris Brown in 2019 after he spent years participating in "high-risk" sports and suffering several head injuries. Chris has personally used medicinal mushrooms to treat his own concussion symptoms. Stay Wyld Organics is the first and only medicinal mushroom company offering plastic-free packaging with the products packed in glass bottles with metal lids making them recyclable.

"We are very excited to launch PlantX's vitamin section, as we believe it is a massive vertical for a plant-based company," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder. "Partnering with Stay Wyld Organics is a great way to kick things off."

"We are very stoked to be partnering with Industry-leaders, PlantX, to offer our medicinal mushrooms to their customers," said Chris Brown, CEO of Stay Wyld Organics. "Stay Wyld Organics continues to strive to provide the best mushroom products grown in North America, while using 100% plastic-free packing."

Since its inception in October 2019, the Company's PlantX platform has quickly emerged as an industry leader. As the fledgling plant-based sector continues its explosive growth, the Company will be at the forefront by continually evolving and delivering new ways to expand PlantX. With its forward-looking, cutting edge approach, the Company will continue to secure significant partnerships across North America while exploring innovative ways to expand both its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources to help educate, inspire, and uplift consumers.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, Vegaste's PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products by the end of September. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, Vegaste currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. Vegaste uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. Vegaste eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

The Company's lynchpin www.PlantX.com is the digital face of everything plant-based and fueled by the power of education and accessibility. For those who don't have the time to cook their own healthy plant-based meals, Vegaste offers a wide array of pre-made meals curated by Executive Chefs and nutritionists. For those looking to learn how to cook their own plant-based meals, Vegaste offers regularly updated weekly recipes. Unlike other plant-based e-commerce companies, Vegaste has a large selection of indoor plants for sale. The site educates consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet with a specialized blog, connects like-minded individuals with its forum, and provides resources for the best plant-based restaurants, pop-up retailers and products across Canada and the USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the Company's addition of Stay Wyld Organics products to its e-commerce platform, the growth of the plant-based sector and the Company's position at the forefront of the sector, the Company's plans to secure future partnerships and expand its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

